WATCH | Bontle Moloi’s latest dancing challenge has shut down the internet!
Dancer Bontle Moloi broke the internet after taking part in a new sizzling challenge to hit the streets!
It all began after an Instagram user posted a video of a dance challenge that has shirtless participants turn their backs to the camera and dance with their hips.
Mzansi caught wind of the new trend, including some of the biggest names in entertainment. After persuasion from fellow celebs Jessica Nkosi, Ayanda Thabethe, model Tshepiso Ralehlathe and the nation, Bontle took to social media with her take on the challenge.
“Give the people what they want!” she captioned the video.
Watch here:
Shortly after posting, the internet was living for another sexy and sultry challenge from Bontle.
Many weighed in on the star winning over fans with her talent and moves, breaking the internet with the moment.
Check out the responses below:
This isn’t the first time Bontle has blown her fans out of the water with a seductive dance.
Last year, the star took on the #JoroChallenge, leaving fans wanting more. When the infamous #SilhuoetteChallenge was heating up the TL and fans wanted a rendition from Bontle, the star took to Instagram to post her attempt.
However, the video left fans LOL-ing at the hilarious moment.