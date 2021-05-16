WATCH | Bontle Moloi’s latest dancing challenge has shut down the internet!

Dancer Bontle Moloi broke the internet after taking part in a new sizzling challenge to hit the streets!

It all began after an Instagram user posted a video of a dance challenge that has shirtless participants turn their backs to the camera and dance with their hips.

Mzansi caught wind of the new trend, including some of the biggest names in entertainment. After persuasion from fellow celebs Jessica Nkosi, Ayanda Thabethe, model Tshepiso Ralehlathe and the nation, Bontle took to social media with her take on the challenge.

“Give the people what they want!” she captioned the video.