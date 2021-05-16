WATCH | DBN GOGO and DJ Lamiez Holworthy getting down at groove is serving #girlpower
Faves DBN Gogo and DJ Lamiez Holworthy broke the internet after they were seen getting down at the jol with some killer moves!
In a video that has now made the rounds on social media, DBN Gogo is seen jumping on stage while DJ Lamiez was playing her hit track Khuza.
The pair then started dancing together, teaching fans how to really get down to the song!
Check them out here:
@DBNGOGO jumped on stage when @LamiezHolworthy played Khuza Gogo at Reggies Cigar lounge in Rustenburg last night pic.twitter.com/mLBzbIW61q— Magnificent Coms (@MagnificentComs) May 10, 2021
Many fans took to social media, living for their act of DJ sisterhood.
Even rapper Cassper Nyovest was rooting for Lamiez and DBN Gogo.
“Nothing cooler than two happy black women celebrating each other! Kea tlala!” wrote Cassper.
Check out the other reactions below:
There's no way that you watched this and was not moved/inspired ,that's the power of this clip— Problematic (@Problem23027145) May 10, 2021
Dbn Gogo is the one bro 😱 like who wouldn’t want to be close to such a vibe.— 𝕂𝕀ℕ𝔾 ℕ𝔾𝕆𝕍𝕊 🇮🇹 (@NgoveniSbu) May 10, 2021
@LamiezHolworthy is my girrrl!!— Lol'popu (@LollyMkunqwana) May 11, 2021
Love that lady pic.twitter.com/7DiZ7kIisZ
Though life has been a party, DBN Gogo has had to clear the air about how she made her come up. She shut down her naysayers who ignore her hard work and would rather credit her politically connected family for her growing fame and success.
In a chat with TshisaLIVE, the hitmaker and co-creator of the #DakiweChallenge laid down her truth on the matter, slamming all assumptions that she got some advantage because of her parents.
“I started from the bottom and what my family represents due to their occupation has had no affect on my career.
“Instead, my parents only found out a year ago that I was taking DJing as a serious profession. I can thank my friends in the music industry for assisting me and providing an opportunity for me to participate and show off my talent,” she said.