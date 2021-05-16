Zenande Mfenyana shares her ‘look at God’ moment as she reflects on her blessed life

Mother’s Day became a “look at God” time of reflection for The Queen actress Zenande Mfenyana, who shared how at some point in her life she had given up on finding true love and being a mommy.

With many of Mzansi’s yummiest mummies celebrating their first Mother’s Day, fans got to see the joy motherhood has brought to their faves.

Zenande shared some of the feels she was experiencing as she celebrated her first Mother's Day as a ballerina’s mom.

“To think there was a time I thought the love bus had left me soaked and alone at the bus stop, that I’d never find true love or be somebody’s Mama, but mercy said NO!

“Just look at God now! My life is everything with these two people in my life. Happy first Mother’s Day to me,” she said.

Although the actress has kept her bundle of joy out of the public eye for the longest time, the Generations star gave fans a glimpse of her life and joy, her daughter.

Though it is just her itty bitty toes, mommy was proud to show off her princess to the world.

“Happy first Mother’s Day to me and all the first time mommies,” wrote Zenande.