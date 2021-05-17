‘I’m the Rich Mnisi of the kitchen’ — Somizi adds private chef to his resume

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has taken his cooking skills to the next level after announcing he is a private chef. However, be warned because his services don’t come cheap.

Revealing his latest venture on social media, the star announced he is now a private chef who caters for those hosting exclusive parties who want the Somgaga experience.

He took to Instagram to announce his firstr gig, and the star said tif you want his expertise and service, your pockets better be lined with cash.

“My first private chef gig. I’m loving this journey. Book me, but you must be ‘pocketically’ fit. I’m the Rich Mnisi of the kitchen,” wrote Somizi.