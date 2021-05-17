LISTEN | Elaine talks working with Drake, 'Right Now' & more to come!

Talking about her latest single, Right Now, the US-based singer said the single moves away from the message of her debut album Positions and instead focuses more on her own struggles through rising popularity.

“It's really about being present, in the moment. I think I've struggled a lot with being present in the moment because I'm either always stuck in the past or thinking of the future. And it's important to be thinking about the future, to be present and share moments with people that you love and people love you back.

“Always be kind, you just never know what people are going to do. As much as I want people to be confident in themselves, they mustn't forget to act kind to the people around them,” said Elaine.

The artist got her big break when she signed to Columbia Records last year and feels that her rise to fame is a moment for black women, who are often the subject of her tracks.

“I think it's really just a moment for everyone who is super, super committed to music. Especially for black women, because those are the women I always keep in mind when I'm making music. So, I feel like my moment is a moment for all of us. It's a win for all of us. It's one step closer to bridging the gap and bringing Africa to the world, bringing African women to the world,” Elaine said