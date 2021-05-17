WATCH | Thuso Mbedu chats to Trevor Noah about unlearning many things to become Cora

Actress Thuso Mbedu has opened up about working with Viola Davis and her role as Cora in The Underground Railroad.

Chatting with fellow SA-born Hollywood star Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, Thuso spoke about how she got into character for her lead role Cora.

The star said she had to unlearn her previous knowledge of slavery.

“I realised early on that I had a lot of unlearning to do to learn the truth, in the sense that what I knew about the enslaved body in America was shaped by media in a very white male gaze, so that serves a particular agenda. So I had to throw all of that away and completely be open to new information,” she said.

The star also opened up about striking the balance between herself and the character, as she believes it is easy to take on a character's emotions, not just in front of the camera.

