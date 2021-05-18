TshisaLIVE

Bonang hits back at ‘bullying’ claims after spicy responses to Rea Gopane's apology

18 May 2021 - 12:00
Bonang Matheba has had to defend her stance on vlogger Rea Gopane's apology.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Media personality Bonang Matheba has stood firm after being accused of “bullying” in her reaction to vlogger Rea Gopane's public apology over drug allegations he made about her.  

The 22-year-old vlogger took to Instagram on Tuesday to issue the apology in response to a letter of demand served on him by Bonang's lawyers on Monday. In the letter, Bonang demanded a written apology and R500,000 in damages. 

Rea, who is a co-founder of an entertainment vlog called Everything SA Music, published a video in which he alleged that another well-known media personality told him that Bonang — who previously dated rapper AKA — allegedly introduced the musician to drugs. 

The allegations came in the wake of viral video footage, which led to speculation around violence in rapper AKA and his late fiancée Anele Tembe's relationship. 

However, Bonang wasn't impressed with Rea's first attempt at apologising and sent him back to the drawing board.

Even though she accepted the second, more in-depth apology he issued on Instagram, Bonang made it clear she wasn't someone to be messed with. 

“Don't bother me, I won't bother you!” said Bonang.

B's spicy response led to some social media users criticising her for “bullying”.

However, Bonang addressed the backlash, saying she this was not a game and Rea needed to know that.

“Lol! I've dealt with heads of states darling ... a 22-year-old thinks this is a game?! Not on my watch. Not any more!” said Bonang. 

