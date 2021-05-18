Bonang hits back at ‘bullying’ claims after spicy responses to Rea Gopane's apology
Media personality Bonang Matheba has stood firm after being accused of “bullying” in her reaction to vlogger Rea Gopane's public apology over drug allegations he made about her.
The 22-year-old vlogger took to Instagram on Tuesday to issue the apology in response to a letter of demand served on him by Bonang's lawyers on Monday. In the letter, Bonang demanded a written apology and R500,000 in damages.
Rea, who is a co-founder of an entertainment vlog called Everything SA Music, published a video in which he alleged that another well-known media personality told him that Bonang — who previously dated rapper AKA — allegedly introduced the musician to drugs.
The allegations came in the wake of viral video footage, which led to speculation around violence in rapper AKA and his late fiancée Anele Tembe's relationship.
I’m truly sorry 🙏🏾 @bonang_m @scoopmakhathini @akaworldwide pic.twitter.com/u7xetxUUvF— Rea Gopane 🇿🇦 (@reagopane) May 17, 2021
However, Bonang wasn't impressed with Rea's first attempt at apologising and sent him back to the drawing board.
Even though she accepted the second, more in-depth apology he issued on Instagram, Bonang made it clear she wasn't someone to be messed with.
“Don't bother me, I won't bother you!” said Bonang.
B's spicy response led to some social media users criticising her for “bullying”.
I love you but.... flexing your muscle on a kid instead of going for the real bullies... that let me down Queen B.— MaDlamini 🇵🇸 (@WokeMakoti) May 17, 2021
What if this Rea Gopane commits suicide because of this R500 K shandis ? 👀 Bonang Should leave the kid alone ... I apologize for him pic.twitter.com/KPVC29txhq— #selectivestyles 🔥 (@mosheyagami) May 16, 2021
However, Bonang addressed the backlash, saying she this was not a game and Rea needed to know that.
“Lol! I've dealt with heads of states darling ... a 22-year-old thinks this is a game?! Not on my watch. Not any more!” said Bonang.
Lol!! I've dealt with heads of states darling.....a 22 year old thinks this is a game?! Not on my watch. Not anymore! https://t.co/v59grnYxPH— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) May 17, 2021