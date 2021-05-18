Bonang hits back at ‘bullying’ claims after spicy responses to Rea Gopane's apology

Media personality Bonang Matheba has stood firm after being accused of “bullying” in her reaction to vlogger Rea Gopane's public apology over drug allegations he made about her.

The 22-year-old vlogger took to Instagram on Tuesday to issue the apology in response to a letter of demand served on him by Bonang's lawyers on Monday. In the letter, Bonang demanded a written apology and R500,000 in damages.

Rea, who is a co-founder of an entertainment vlog called Everything SA Music, published a video in which he alleged that another well-known media personality told him that Bonang — who previously dated rapper AKA — allegedly introduced the musician to drugs.

The allegations came in the wake of viral video footage, which led to speculation around violence in rapper AKA and his late fiancée Anele Tembe's relationship.