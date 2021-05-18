Minister Kubayi-Ngubane’s cook-off with Somizi leaves a bad taste in SA’s mouth

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane’s cook-off with media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung to promote township tourism has drawn widespread criticism online.

Kubayi-Ngubane participated in the cook-off with Somizi on Monday, ahead of the department of tourism’s budget vote on Tuesday.

The cook-off took place at DJ Shimza’s restaurant, The Hang Awt, in Tembisa.

The department said the event was an opportunity for Kubayi-Ngubane to showcase some of the skills and innovative entrepreneurial ventures that are critical in growing and sustaining the hospitality industry.

“The event will feature exhibitions by young entrepreneurs who are new entrants in the hospitality space, and those who have initiated successful businesses within their communities following the completion of the skills development programmes implemented by the department of tourism.”