‘Sharing is caring’ — Bonnie Mbuli hits back at criticisms of polyandry

Actress Bonnie Mbuli has weighed in on the proposal to allow women to have more than one husband, encouraging SA to be open to the idea.

The home affairs department gazetted a new green paper for the Marriage Act earlier this month. One of the proposals in the gazette is the recognition of polyandry. This would allow a woman to marry more than one man at the same time. At the moment, only polygamy is recognised in SA, which means men can have more than one wife.

The proposal sent shock waves through Mzansi, with many weighing in the debate.

Conservative politician and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader MP Kenneth Meshoe recently commented, questioning what would happen if one woman wanted to be intimate with all three of her husbands.

His tweet earned a reply from TV personality Bonnie who shared her thoughts, saying polyandry isn’t that different from monogamy as a woman has the choice to be with whichever man she chooses.

“The same thing that happens when she has one man. She gets to decide who she wants to sleep with at any given time, and anyway women have far more stamina than men so azishe!” said Bonnie.