‘Uzalo’ fans left heartbroken as uFikile ka Sbu bids farewell to the soapie
‘So today was my last episode on ‘Uzalo’, what a ride,’ Nelisa Mchunu tweeted
Uzalo fans were left reeling on Monday night when they watched the unexpected end to Fikile and Sbu’s love story as news of actress Nelisa Mchunu’s exit from the soapie also took them by surprise.
Fans were having a hard time thinking about Uzalo without their resident “Bonnie and Clyde”, aka “Sbu no Fikile”, and when they watched Fikile break Sbu’s heart and tell him she’s leaving for good, they were in total disbelief.
Viewers watched the heartbreaking scene play out as Sbu begged and cried real tears when he tried to make Fikile see reason. After all the drama, trials and tribulation the pair have been through as a couple, viewers were confident they would get their happy ending. However, as it turned out, the writers missed the “happily ever after memo”.
Fans’ fears were confirmed when Uzalo’s official Instagram page thanked the actress for breathing life into Fikile, and Nelisa expressed what an honour and joy it had been to be a part of the much-loved soapie.
Nelisa said it was an honour to play Fikile and took to her Twitter to confirm that last night’s episode was her last with Uzalo.
“So today was my last episode on Uzalo, what a ride!” she tweeted.
So today was my last episode on @Uzalo_SABC1 what a ride! ❤️#Uzalo— Nelisa Mchunu (@neliisah) May 17, 2021
The actress’ social media was flooded with well wishes for her future endeavours, and while there’s no information available about her future plans, her fans and former colleagues said they were sure her next chapter would be exciting.
“Farewell my beautiful friend. God’s plan is always better than our plans. To the next chapter,” said fellow actress Mabika.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:
Noooo Fikile nooooo, I cant accept this nooooo !!!! #Uzalo pic.twitter.com/bFI9KG2ttJ— Raei 'Wenzile' Flames (@RaeiFlames) May 17, 2021
What do you think about "Fikile's Decision?"😭😭#Uzalo pic.twitter.com/5YgQY18cBT— Papa Rethabile Le Lethabo ♥ (@mphomokola) May 17, 2021
No we can't lose Fikile, the show must just come to an end once. #Uzalo pic.twitter.com/oRNa4p5cCv— Tebogow (@StLeeuw) May 17, 2021
Sbu's prayer right now 🥺🥺😭😭#Uzalo pic.twitter.com/gdkP1HMaEV— Joseph Maleyane (Nare) 🐃🐂 (@JosephMaleyane) May 17, 2021
#Uzalo @Uzalo_SABC1 Fikili can't do this to Sbu pic.twitter.com/MavUEKyT78— yourboybands (@Lethukuthemba) May 17, 2021