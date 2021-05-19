Bishop Makamu officiates actor Ernest Msibi’s wedding amid Moja Love investigation
Rea Tsotella presenter Bishop Makamu may have stepped down from his duties related to Moja Love duties, but his duties as a “man of God” are continuing and he recently officiated the wedding of veteran actor Ernest Msibi.
The Uzalo star and former Gomora actor married the love of his life, Nkosingiphile Nana Zondi, who he has known for more than four years. Their wedding was officiated by the Rea Tsotella presenter.
Bishop, who is a reverend in real life at the Endless Hope Bible Church, took to his Instagram to share moments from the joyous occasion.
“Mr and Mrs Msibi, it was an honour to officiate your marriage today. Congratulations,” shared Bishop.
Watch a snippet of his wedding sermon below:
Bishop made headlines last week after a recording with “sexual connotations” between him and an unidentified woman went viral. This led to him stepping down from Moja Love.
In a statement issued last week, the channel said Bishop was identified as the person behind a voice recording of a telephonic conversation.
“Moja Love (DStv 157) has accepted Bishop Makamu’s decision to voluntarily step down from the channel pending an internal investigation after a recording with sexual connotations has been circulating on social media. As a channel, we will be conducting an internal investigation before Bishop Makamu is reinstated back to the channel.”
While Bishop admitted it was his voice on the recording, he denied the conversation was sexual.
In the recording, the AmaBishop presenter could be heard asking the woman if she was alone as he planned to go see her. He then asks her, “o tlo mpha? (will you give me)”, to which the woman — who refers to him as “daddy” — replies with a “no” multiple times before giving in and saying she would do so on Sunday.
While the channel continues their internal investigation, it appears Bishop has been dedicating his time to his duties as a pastor.
Here are snaps from the wedding, which was star-studded with guests including Generations: The Legacy actor Ronnie Nyakale and actor Thulani Didi, best known for his role as Spinach in the SABC1 drama series Zone 14 .