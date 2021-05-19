Bishop Makamu officiates actor Ernest Msibi’s wedding amid Moja Love investigation

Rea Tsotella presenter Bishop Makamu may have stepped down from his duties related to Moja Love duties, but his duties as a “man of God” are continuing and he recently officiated the wedding of veteran actor Ernest Msibi.

The Uzalo star and former Gomora actor married the love of his life, Nkosingiphile Nana Zondi, who he has known for more than four years. Their wedding was officiated by the Rea Tsotella presenter.

Bishop, who is a reverend in real life at the Endless Hope Bible Church, took to his Instagram to share moments from the joyous occasion.

“Mr and Mrs Msibi, it was an honour to officiate your marriage today. Congratulations,” shared Bishop.

Watch a snippet of his wedding sermon below: