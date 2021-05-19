DJ Maphorisa says dating a ‘broke’ woman is ‘toxic’
Amapiano hitmaker DJ Maphorisa’s comments about how dating a “broke” woman is a “toxic” situation has received mixed reaction from fans on social media.
“Dating a broke girl is so toxic, shame,” he tweeted.
While some agreed and shared their own toxic dating experiences, others made it clear Phori’s sentiments didn't sit well.
Check out Twitter’s thoughts here:
I earn 4x my man and I still want him to gift me every month ...!If he’s not gifting me who’s he gifting ????Hai khona— Spensa (@AlexaSpenca) May 17, 2021
It's toxic because nawe as a man you promised to provide and you know very well you don't keep your promises.. Why don't you ask her about what she can do best with her hands and buy her start up stock and you can help her to find customers.. Then if she refuses leave or support— Sisana M (@BongieMay) May 17, 2021
😂😂 imagine thina if abo Phori are complaining pic.twitter.com/FAhkPlHPbJ— Sekzin 🇿🇦 (@Sekzin_sa) May 17, 2021
I just don't get why would you write something like this, while you also were once broke now you made it in life you think it's easy to judge our sisters who're struggle out there. 🤦🏻♂️— Kenzo Jr. (@3am_In_Cali) May 17, 2021
You keep attracting the broke ones,hence you consider it to be toxic pic.twitter.com/P07DDL2LQ3— The beautiful Kay (@KelePhoenix) May 17, 2021
Being broke is not a problem. The problem arises when you expect more than you can afford.— Proliferator (@Nation_HQ) May 17, 2021
Most of us have been broke at one stage of our lives… pic.twitter.com/oSzq2QlX9G
Nywe nywe— Mosa Bogatsu (@BogatsuMosa) May 17, 2021
Broke girls are toxic
Independent women are control freaks
Slay Queens are demanding
Eintlik what exactly do you want from us..You become broke, they label you, you become independent, they label you, you become a slay queen, they label you...argh nee fok
Mzansi’s most famous faces often share their advice and thoughts on dating 101, and fans are living for it. Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung recently had a stan askif the star would date his fan.
Somizi reminded fans that he laid out the requirements one would need before he would consider a date.
“Six months bank statement... angisadlali,” Somizi replied.
Model and presenter Ayanda Thabethe recently had dating advice for her fans. She said one of the most difficult decisions she has had to make was finding the one and settling down.
“The hardest decision I’ve ever had to make is choosing who to settle down with. Got it wrong the first time — now I’m scared to make that decision again. Scary! I might just settle down with myself,” wrote Ayanda.