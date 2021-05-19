TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa says dating a ‘broke’ woman is ‘toxic’

19 May 2021 - 07:00
DJ Maphorisa had the TL debating about dating 'broke' women.
DJ Maphorisa had the TL debating about dating 'broke' women.
Image: Instagram/DJ Maphorisa

Amapiano hitmaker DJ Maphorisa’s comments about how dating a “broke” woman is a “toxic” situation has received mixed reaction from fans on social media. 

“Dating a broke girl is so toxic, shame,” he tweeted.

While some agreed and shared their own toxic dating experiences, others made it clear Phori’s sentiments didn't sit well. 

Check out Twitter’s thoughts here:

Mzansi’s most famous faces often share their advice and thoughts on dating 101, and fans  are living for it. Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung recently had a stan askif the star would date his fan. 

Somizi reminded fans that he laid out the requirements one would need before he would consider a date.

Six months bank statement... angisadlali,” Somizi replied.

Model and presenter Ayanda Thabethe recently had dating advice for her fans. She said  one of the most difficult decisions she has had to make was finding the one and settling down. 

“The hardest decision I’ve ever had to make is choosing who to settle down with. Got it wrong the first time — now I’m scared to make that decision again. Scary! I might just settle down with myself,” wrote Ayanda. 

