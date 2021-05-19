DJ Warras calls out government officials for ‘not caring about the state of the nation’
Radio personality DJ Warras has spoken out against elected officials who he believes don’t care about the country, saying they get all the perks of the job but are never held accountable.
It all began after Warras took to Twitter to lament the crime stats announced by police minister Bheki Cele last week. Though all sexual offences have decreased by 3,9%, the radio host found the statistics surrounding rape alarming.
“We will just recycle the rapists so they can come back and keep contributing to these figures,” said Warras.
This led to a discussion on the TL about the state of the nation.
One user said elected leaders will act shocked instead of using their power to take action. However, Warras believes these leaders don’t care in the first place, and continue to live “soft” and unaccountable lives.
“They’re not even shocked. They simply don’t care. Why would they? They live soft, they are never held accountable, and their job is to just report the info. Not really to do anything about how shocking it is. It’s a dream job! All the perks, no accountability,” he said.
The star often uses his social media platform to criticise the government. Earlier this year, while reflecting on one year into the national lockdown against the coronavirus, the star felt it ruined more lives than it helped. He also criticised the government for its vaccine rollout plan.
“Saved our lives is a strong statement. It ruined more people’s lives than it saved in my opinion. Lockdowns are bullshit. And the government is useless. Where are the vaccines? We are in April in oneweek. Dololo vaccine plan,” said Warras.