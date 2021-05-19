‘Please name her Thandolwethu’ - Mzansi congratulates Naomi Campbell on becoming a mom
SA tweeps joined the chorus of congratulations around the world for Naomi Campbell after the supermodel announced she is a first-time mother.
The 50-year-old star took to social media on Tuesday to introduce the world to her daughter and gush over her “beautiful little blessing”.
“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life.
“There are no words to describe the lifelong bond I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” she said.
Naomi has previously spoken of her desire to have children, telling the Evening Standard in 2017 that she thought about having kids “all the time”.
“But now, with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want,” she said.
In 2019, she told the Wall Street Journal she was not yet ready to be a mom and was surrounded by her “chosen family”, namely the young models and youth she mentors and children she meets through her philanthropic work.
“I will see what the universe brings me,” she said.
Social media was filled with reactions to the exciting news, with many in SA wishing her well.
Some called it the best kept secret of 2021, while one suggested she name her daughter Thandolwethu.
Naomi Campbell having a baby is the best kept secret of 2021👏 pic.twitter.com/TIIwMPIgR4— shetyntsie (@Ntsie_Shety) May 18, 2021
Naomi Campbell having her first baby at age 50 is honestly the energy 💚 it's my favourite thing about American stars, they have a child when they're good and ready to.— nasiphi (@africasnas) May 18, 2021
Naomi Campbell has a baby at 50😳— RSA President🇿🇦 #FreePalestine (@president_kamo) May 18, 2021
Anyway we welcome baby Amandala😊, Nelson Mandela would have loved to meet you😊
Naomi Campbell gave birth to her first born yesterday at the age of 50!— Theodorah Manjo †♡ (@MissManjo) May 18, 2021
I must hear someone come at me with "how old are you again? And no kids?"
You will get a throat punch. Mind your own. 😤 pic.twitter.com/p9oCV5TlTk
Naomi Campbell’s daughter is going to be a model the moment she leaves that hospital, 🥺🥺giving the Instagram influencers a run for their money!— intombo 🧚🏽♀️ (@_reneiloe) May 18, 2021
Imagine Naomi Campbell being your mom. Baby already ahead of its time.— KIRSTIN, not Kristen (@kirstinlcheers) May 18, 2021