‘Please name her Thandolwethu’ - Mzansi congratulates Naomi Campbell on becoming a mom

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
19 May 2021 - 07:54
Naomi Campbell is a mom!
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

SA tweeps joined the chorus of congratulations around the world for Naomi Campbell  after the supermodel announced she is a first-time mother.

The 50-year-old star took to social media on Tuesday to introduce the world to her daughter and gush over her “beautiful little blessing”.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life.

“There are no words to describe the lifelong bond I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” she said.

Naomi has previously spoken of her desire to have children, telling the Evening Standard in 2017 that she thought about having kids “all the time”.

“But now, with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want,” she said.

In 2019, she told the Wall Street Journal she was not yet ready to be a mom and was surrounded by her “chosen family”, namely the young models and youth she mentors and children she meets through her philanthropic work.

“I will see what the universe brings me,” she said.

Social media was filled with reactions to the exciting news, with many in SA wishing her well.

Some called it the best kept secret of 2021, while one suggested she name her daughter Thandolwethu.

