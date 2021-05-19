‘Please name her Thandolwethu’ - Mzansi congratulates Naomi Campbell on becoming a mom

SA tweeps joined the chorus of congratulations around the world for Naomi Campbell after the supermodel announced she is a first-time mother.

The 50-year-old star took to social media on Tuesday to introduce the world to her daughter and gush over her “beautiful little blessing”.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life.

“There are no words to describe the lifelong bond I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” she said.