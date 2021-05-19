‘Why can’t we have the lights on all the time?’: Steve Harvey’s ‘plans to buy in SA’ tripped up by load-shedding

Eskom’s on and off load-shedding has not only managed to leave South Africans up in arms, but also US comedian and Family Feud presenter Steve Harvey.

Steve recently expressed his dismay about the embattled power utility’s load-shedding during an interview with journalist Devi Govender.

He revealed he would love to to buy a house in SA after the success of his popular quiz show in the country. However, he said the constant load-shedding might be the reason why he doesn’t.

“Dear Eskom, I’d love to purchase a house here but I would like to be able to walk in and have the lights on,” he said.

“Why, on a continent with the most natural resources than any other continent in the world, can’t we have the lights on all the time? They’re on in Ghana, Nigeria and Botswana. They also have the lights on in Rwanda, but we can’t have that in SA? I’m very disappointed in that,” he said.