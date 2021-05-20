'Amapiano king' Kabza Da Small dominates Samas list with six nods

Cementing the fact that amapiano has taken over the SA music industry, producer and DJ Kabza De Small scored a whopping six nominations at the 27th edition of the SA Music Awards (Samas) which were announced on Wednesday night.

Kabza's album I Am the King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust got nods in the Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Best Amapiano Album categories.

Once Upon A Time in Lockdown, his collaboration with DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings) also scored Duo / Group of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Amapiano Album, bagging Kabza an impressive six nominations.

Sun-El Musician wasn't far behind with five nominations while Gospel sensation Bucy Radebe also did the most with four nods.

Other interesting nominees included Boity, whose album 4436 scored her a nomination for the Best Hip Hop album and landed her on the trends list as it left Mzansi split.

'Queen of gqom' Babes Wodumo also scored a nod for her latest offering Idando Kazi and goes up against the likes of Que, one half of Distruction Boyz.

Reggae vocalist Bongo Riot earned three nominations while Nomcebo Zikode of Jerusalema fame scored two nominations in the Best Dance Album and Best Female Artist of the Year.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said: “We are delighted with the calibre of nominees for SAMA27. This is a reflection of the music industry and the movers and shakers who made an affect in 2020/21, a very difficult period in which the industry had to deal with a crippling global pandemic.

“It was through music that life became bearable and for that we thank our artists who continue to redefine, reinvent and re-imagine their business.”