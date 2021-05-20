'Amapiano king' Kabza Da Small dominates Samas list with six nods
Cementing the fact that amapiano has taken over the SA music industry, producer and DJ Kabza De Small scored a whopping six nominations at the 27th edition of the SA Music Awards (Samas) which were announced on Wednesday night.
Kabza's album I Am the King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust got nods in the Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Best Amapiano Album categories.
Once Upon A Time in Lockdown, his collaboration with DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings) also scored Duo / Group of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Amapiano Album, bagging Kabza an impressive six nominations.
Sun-El Musician wasn't far behind with five nominations while Gospel sensation Bucy Radebe also did the most with four nods.
Other interesting nominees included Boity, whose album 4436 scored her a nomination for the Best Hip Hop album and landed her on the trends list as it left Mzansi split.
'Queen of gqom' Babes Wodumo also scored a nod for her latest offering Idando Kazi and goes up against the likes of Que, one half of Distruction Boyz.
Reggae vocalist Bongo Riot earned three nominations while Nomcebo Zikode of Jerusalema fame scored two nominations in the Best Dance Album and Best Female Artist of the Year.
RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said: “We are delighted with the calibre of nominees for SAMA27. This is a reflection of the music industry and the movers and shakers who made an affect in 2020/21, a very difficult period in which the industry had to deal with a crippling global pandemic.
“It was through music that life became bearable and for that we thank our artists who continue to redefine, reinvent and re-imagine their business.”
Here's the nominees for some of the popular categories:
Album of the Year
Persistence — Bongo Riot The Healers: The Last Chapter — Black Motion Once Upon A Time in Lockdown — Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings) I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust — Kabza De Small Back to Love — Junior Taurus
Duo / Group of the Year
Ama Roto EP — Reece Madlisa & Zuma Musical Kings — MFR Souls Once Upon A Time in Lockdown — Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings) Shonamalanga — Mas Musiq & Aymos We Made It — Mi Casa
Female Artist of the Year
On the Frontline — Reign Africa Spiritual Encounter — Bucy Radebe What a Life — Sho Madjozi Xola Moya Wam’ — Nomcebo Zikode Your Kingdom on Earth — Hle
Male Artist of the Year
To The World & Beyond — Sun-El Musician Persistence — Bongo Riot I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust — Kabza De Small For the Groovists — Oscar Mbo Back to Love — Junior Taurus
White Star Newcomer of the Year
Jesus is Enough — Xolly Mncwango On the Frontline — Reign Africa Africado — BandaBanda & The Crocodiles Ingoma — Azana Spiritual Encounter — Bucy Radebe
Best R&B/Soul Album
A Force To Be Reckoned With — Thando LANGA — Langa Mavuso Sindisiwe — LaSauce Small World — Ricky Tyler Uhambo — Soul Kulture
Best Hip Hop Album
4436 — Boity Nadia Naked II — Nadia Nakai Zulu With Some Power — Nasty C POPSTAR — Yanga Chief Zakwe & Duncan — Zakwe & Duncan
Best Kwaito Album
Sgubhu OverDoze — Lvovo & Danger Endaweni — Darkie Fiction Don’t Lose Hope — Sukiripapa Bhut’Madlisa — Mampintsha Ama Roto EP — Reece Madlisa & Zuma
Best Dance Album
To The World & Beyond — Sun-El Musician For The Groovists — Oscar Mbo Xola Moya Wam’ — Nomcebo Zikode The Healers: The Last Chapter — Black Motion We Made It — Mi Casa
Best Traditional Faith Music Album
Project 17 — Chapter 2 — Worship House Buya Nkosi — Thinah Zungu Spiritual Encounter — Bucy Radebe Wathi Eloyi Eloyi — Sipho Makhabane Izulu — Sneziey
Best Afro Pop Album
Ingoma — Azana Molimo — Manu Worldstar Ngumama — Vusi Nova The Voice of Africa — Kelly Khumalo Tugela Fairy: Made of Stars — Simmy
Best Amapiano Album
Musical Kings — MFR Souls Back to Love — Junior Taurus I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust — Kabza De Small Once Upon A Time In Lockdown — Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings) Shonamalanga — Mas Musiq & Aymos
Best Gqom Album
We Don’t Play the Same Gqom — Que Make Cape Town Great Again — Mshayi & Mr Thela Isiqalo — DragerNation InzaloYekwaito — Zinaro Idando Kazi — Babes Wodumo