Bujy Bikwa comes under fire for his 'problematic' comments on polyamory

The internet has hit back at radio and TV host Bujy Bikwa for his new podcast Queer Way of Life, housed on MacG's podcast network, where he made comments about polyamory that left the LGBTQI+ community up in arms.

The bubbly media personality recently announced that he would be starting a new podcast called the Queer Way of Life, discussing issues pertaining to the LGBTQI+ community.

Many tweeps explained that they were under the impression that the show was to educate and shed a light on important issues within the queer community. However, with only two episodes so far, Twitter has been left fuming over remarks made on the show.

On the most recent episode, Bujy was criticised for his comments on polyamory (fostering romantic relationships with more than one partner).

The media personality likened the practice to “glamourising sexual promiscuity”.

Watch the viral clip from the episode here: