Gigi Lamayne details being hijacked and almost raped

Slaap Tiger hitmaker Gigi Lamayne is grateful to have escaped unharmed after hijackers threatened to rape her as “punishment” for throwing her phone into the bush during the ordeal on Wednesday night.

Gigi detailed the experience on Twitter, sharing how she got out of the car and ran with her cellphone.

“I just got out and I ran with my phone. I know it wasn’t the safest thing to do,” she said.