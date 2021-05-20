Kelly Khumalo asks Samas to remove her from their nominee’s list
Singer Kelly Khumalo has called on the SA Music Awards (Samas) to remove her from the nominations list, which was released on Wednesday.
With the release of the 27th annual Samas' nominees list, Mzansi has flooded social media with their thoughts and analyses on who did or didn't make it.
However, not everyone is happy with their nods. After the announcements, Empini hitmaker Kelly took to Twitter to ask the awards show to remove her name. The star has been nominated in the 'Best Afro Pop Album' category alongside Vusi Nova, Simmy, Azania and Manu Worldstar.
“Dear Samas, I humbly ask that you remove my work out of what ever category you might have nominated me for. As much as I respect what you do, I also ask that you respect my hard work and effort,” wrote Kelly.
Dear @TheSAMAs I humbly ask that you remove my work out of what ever category you might have nominated me for. As much as I respect what you do, I also ask that you respect my hard work and effort. #TheVoiceOfAfrica 🐆 cc @UMGSA 🙏🏽— The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) May 19, 2021
Though Kelly didn't give a clear reason why she wanted to repeal the nomination, the star responded to a fan saying the Samas insulted her hard work.
“How dare they insult my hard work like that!” said Kelly.
When contacted by TshisaLIVE, Kelly's management said she has declined to comment.
How dare they insult my hard work like that! https://t.co/nxPmykfZ05— The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) May 19, 2021
Leaving fans in a tizz, many took to Twitter to weigh in on Kelly's request. Check out their responses below:
Kelly Khumalo just asked the SAMAs to remove all her work that has been nominated in any category 💀ama celebrity wenu.— $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) May 19, 2021
This is a step in the right direction...not all hope is lost afterall...Thank you Kelly https://t.co/EIn7jj3qEe— Nxasana Skhonza Lilelwa😼 (@SomeoneYouUsed8) May 20, 2021
Kelly Khumalo requested the #SAMA27 to kindly evacuate her from all their categories they nominated her in support of Makhadzi 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/IbQAntkP58— Kamo Marven (@kamo_marven) May 20, 2021
Kelly Khumalo asked them to remove her craft I honestly do side with her how dare they insult her craft like that ? 🥺🥺🥺🥺— A king does not take orders ⑦ (@AlHail_RSA) May 20, 2021
So vele Empini by Kelly Khumalo didn't receive any nomination ???#SAMA27 pic.twitter.com/pn2vxxtZP1— The coolest kid (@Mgilijah3) May 20, 2021
Yesterday I was stunned when I heard that Kelly khumalo asked for the SAMAs to remove all her nominations, now I gotta think, why would she do that? Yes of course they probably asking her to pay them money so she could win. A whole legend like Kelly pulling out of the SAMAs? pic.twitter.com/hlovgI3lBo— Billy Pacho Walker 😆😎🤓 (@Stenfordm1) May 20, 2021
Of course Kelly Khumalo is a Scorpio and we share a birthday, I was wondering why I relate so much to her brand of chaos kanti she is my Mkhaya all round.— Magnificent Manto (@KeTsibinki) May 20, 2021
Kelly wasn't the only artist left reeling after the list of nominees came to light. After news broke that singer Makhadzi was snubbed from all categories, fans were up in arms saying the star had been cheated. Responding to Samas' decision, Makhadzi said that she possibly didn't meet this year's requirements.
“I did submit the Samas nomination forms but, unfortunately, maybe I didn’t meet their requirements,” she wrote.
I did submited samas nomination forms but unfortunately maybe I didn’t meet their requirements 😭😭— Makhadzi Muimbi SA (@MakhadziSA) May 19, 2021