Kelly Khumalo asks Samas to remove her from their nominee’s list

Singer Kelly Khumalo has called on the SA Music Awards (Samas) to remove her from the nominations list, which was released on Wednesday.

With the release of the 27th annual Samas' nominees list, Mzansi has flooded social media with their thoughts and analyses on who did or didn't make it.

However, not everyone is happy with their nods. After the announcements, Empini hitmaker Kelly took to Twitter to ask the awards show to remove her name. The star has been nominated in the 'Best Afro Pop Album' category alongside Vusi Nova, Simmy, Azania and Manu Worldstar.

“Dear Samas, I humbly ask that you remove my work out of what ever category you might have nominated me for. As much as I respect what you do, I also ask that you respect my hard work and effort,” wrote Kelly.