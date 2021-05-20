Three reasons the Samas were slammed, and three why they were praised
It's Sama time again! And with it, controversy and celebrations.
Nominees for this year's South African Music Awards were announced on Wednesday evening, with a lot of our faves getting the nod. But it was some of the biggest names getting “snubbed” that grabbed the attention of many on social media.
Soon the TL was filled with the good, the bad and the ugly from the nominations announcements.
Here are three Ls and three wins fans gave the awards:
MAKHADZI SNUB
Perhaps the strongest reaction to the nominations list so far was the exclusion of Limpopo star Makhdazi. Makhdazi has won over the hearts of Mzansi and made us forget about all the Covid-19 and lockdown blues.
Still, she was excluded from some of the big categories — and the streets were not happy.
Makhadzi Gets Snubbed Again by the #SAMA27 After giving us One of the best Albums last year, She was supposed to be the most Nominated artist this year.. pic.twitter.com/58JJz7jrSm— VenRap (@VhoMrapper) May 19, 2021
So Makhadzi isn't nominated for Album of the year and Best Dance album when she had the whole country dancing kanje??..SAMAs ain't shit don't tell me about no criteria #SAMA27— Tlhogiie_Mabusela (@Tlhogiie_) May 19, 2021
I'm not a fan of Makhadzi's music but what the #SAMA27 did is disrespectful. This woman puts blood & sweat into her music, she deserves respect. pic.twitter.com/TmBper7Ixa— Thyto🇿🇦 (@thatohassen) May 19, 2021
KELLY K'S OUTBURST
Kelly Khumalo joined rapper Cassper Nyovest before her in publicly slamming the awards and claiming her efforts had not been recognised.
She asked them to remove her work from any category she might be nominated in, and told a follower that organisers had insulted her hard work.
“As much as I respect what you do, I also ask that you respect my hard work and effort,” she said.
Dear @TheSAMAs I humbly ask that you remove my work out of what ever category you might have nominated me for. As much as I respect what you do, I also ask that you respect my hard work and effort. #TheVoiceOfAfrica 🐆 cc @UMGSA 🙏🏽— The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) May 19, 2021
How dare they insult my hard work like that! https://t.co/nxPmykfZ05— The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) May 19, 2021
BOITY NOMINATION
One artist who did not have a problem with the list was rapper Boity, who was nominated in the Best Hip-Hop Album category.
While the muso and her fans were losing their minds at the nod, many on social media questioned it. They claimed it was an “unknown album” and challenged their followers to name songs from it.
Boity is nominated for best hip hop album, What's your favorite song from her album???#SAMA27 pic.twitter.com/RoeEoqY3W9— Kamo Marven (@kamo_marven) May 19, 2021
Me looking at the Best Hiphop album nominees on the SAMA 's category aibo Boity akungadlalwa ngathi. pic.twitter.com/VYHhDpkINd— S̵̙͕̀̃ 🅚【H】Ⓤ (@shySkhu) May 19, 2021
Boity has been nominated for the best Hip Hop album by SAMA27 for her unknown album. SA remains a crime scene pic.twitter.com/qPZHNz1mQm— Mr Handsome👁️🗨️ (@MrHandsome_ZA) May 20, 2021
KABZA LEADING THE NOMINATIONS
It wasn't all controversy and bad moods though, with the Amapiano star Kabza De Small topping the nominations.
After many believed he was snubbed by the awards last year, Kabza scored nominations in the Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Best Amapiano Album categories.
His collab album with DJ Maphorisa also earned him nods for Best Duo/Group of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Amapiano Album.
He earned a total of six nominations. Sun-El Musician bagged five.
In all honesty #SAMA27 is Kabza and the yanos' time to shine.— Someone's favourite writer✍️ (@manpower_within) May 19, 2021
Kabza is definitely winning something #SAMA27 the king👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/SRyB9lZhl2— Versatile 🐊🐊🐊 (@VersatileInno) May 19, 2021
AMAPIANO GETTING ITS OWN CATEGORY
The awards listened to calls for it to embrace and give respect to new genres, discontinuing the Best Kwaito/Amapiano/Gqom Album category and breaking it into three separate categories.
MFR Souls, Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa, Mas Musiq & Aymos, and Junior Taurus are the acts slugging it out for the first Best Amapiano Album award.
Damn AMAPIANO is huge, even #SAMA27 has made a category for it. OK it's done, AMAPIANO is a genre. 🏌️♂️✊🇿🇦👏👏👏— SPCYMN (@spicy_17) May 19, 2021
I guess this is Amapiano year, congratulations in advance to @KabzaDeSmall_ and @DjMaphorisa #SAMA27— STHUKZA'VIC (@Sthukzavic) May 19, 2021
I’m looking forward for Best Amapiano Album #SAMA27. #AOTY #FAOTY #MAOTY. Also most competitive it’ll be Best Collaboration of the year.— MotsekiL, FRM® (@MotsekiL) April 7, 2021
NOMCEBO GETS HER NOMINATION
After the debacle of Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode's hit song Jerusalema being “snubbed” at last year's ceremony, the songstress was recognised at the 2021 edition of the awards.
She is nominated in the Female Artist of the Year category, where she is up against Reign Afrika, Bucy Radebe, Hle and Sho Madjozi, and the Best Dance Album categories.
Nomcebo #SAMA27 https://t.co/g9Tk6EVMvu— 🇿🇦 Xhosa #PutSouthAfricaFirst✊ (@Mangalisocurri4) May 19, 2021
Nomcebo deserves it come SAMA she's taking it. #SongOfTheYear— WalterM Normann (@WNomanqina) January 1, 2021
OH MY GOD!!!! I'm super excited for you guys @nomcebo_zikode @bucyradebe_za @hlelive 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #Sama27 pic.twitter.com/ccOCiYYWtb— Obakeng Ramaboa (@Obakeng_Soul) May 20, 2021