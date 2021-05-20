Three reasons the Samas were slammed, and three why they were praised

It's Sama time again! And with it, controversy and celebrations.

Nominees for this year's South African Music Awards were announced on Wednesday evening, with a lot of our faves getting the nod. But it was some of the biggest names getting “snubbed” that grabbed the attention of many on social media.

Soon the TL was filled with the good, the bad and the ugly from the nominations announcements.

Here are three Ls and three wins fans gave the awards:

MAKHADZI SNUB

Perhaps the strongest reaction to the nominations list so far was the exclusion of Limpopo star Makhdazi. Makhdazi has won over the hearts of Mzansi and made us forget about all the Covid-19 and lockdown blues.

Still, she was excluded from some of the big categories — and the streets were not happy.