WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu checks into rehab to 'explore', says she’s tired of alcohol

Socialite Zodwa Wabantu has revealed she voluntarily checked herself into a rehabilitation centre in Durban because she's “tired” of consuming alcohol.

Through a video on Instagram, Zodwa explained she wanted to “explore” what it felt like to receive treatment as she was tired of her drinking lifestyle.

“Good morning guys, to my doctor, ngiyaziletha kuwe (I am bringing myself to you) ... I am f****** tired and another thing, I think I am coming for the rehab, rehab for alcohol ngihlezi ngidakwa (I am always getting drunk).

“But I am there to learn about the rehab, I am coming to explore,” Zodwa said.

The star also asked her friends not to disturb her with calls while she undergoes treatment, as she has gone home to Durban from Joburg to relax.

“Please guys, Durban friends: do not call me, it’s my journey. I am tired; I am tired of alcohol, even now I am drunk and I have a hangover but I am coming to Durban to relax ... I am tired,” said Zodwa.