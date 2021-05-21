Blxckie vs A-Reece - the streets have weighed in on who’s the 'prince of rap'

Some of Mzansi's biggest hip-hop fans have served their verdicts on up-and-coming rapper Blxckie and dragged hitmaker A-Reece into the mix for all the wrong reasons.

Rising star in the SA hip-hop community Blxckie just released his album B4Now, and fans have poured in with their opinion and analysis. The album has features from rappers Flvme and rap giant Nasty C.

Many fans were living for the album, with the tracks being praised for changing up the rap game.