Blxckie vs A-Reece - the streets have weighed in on who’s the 'prince of rap'
Some of Mzansi's biggest hip-hop fans have served their verdicts on up-and-coming rapper Blxckie and dragged hitmaker A-Reece into the mix for all the wrong reasons.
Rising star in the SA hip-hop community Blxckie just released his album B4Now, and fans have poured in with their opinion and analysis. The album has features from rappers Flvme and rap giant Nasty C.
Many fans were living for the album, with the tracks being praised for changing up the rap game.
Apple Music: “More music from Blxckie has just arrived.”— hunter (@bones_boii) May 20, 2021
Me: pic.twitter.com/rWsH4WlJ7o
Blxckie is a talented young ass rapper, he's about to change SA hip hop 🤐.— $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) May 20, 2021
However, a few users felt the need to compare the newcomer to A-Reece. Lauding the star as the “benchmark” for hip hop in SA, the TL was hot under the collar because of the claims.
A-Reece's supporters didn't think it was necessary or possible to compare their king to the rookie.
Listeners also felt that with the release of his album, the haters shouldn't overshadow Blxckie's come-up with talk of other artists. Check them out:
So apparently Reece became a benchmark of SA HipHop— Bvu Ma (@BNtshu) May 21, 2021
Indeed he treat the game like it's a slaughterhouse 🙌🏽🐐💯 pic.twitter.com/PXtMxSlFCU
🕯️For Blxckie & Reece to take all this compassion & criticism and turn into a feature. 🕯️ https://t.co/C33WjiJNLL— Pablo Escobar. ❄️🤍 (@setso_ww) May 20, 2021
These Blxckie & Reece comparisons are unnecessary, now I can’t even enjoy the album— 𝐒𝐢𝐲𝐚 (@slimexmegatron) May 21, 2021
Cassper drops, compared to A-Reece— Marcus Jr. 🦁 (@dumisane_) May 21, 2021
Nasty C drops, compared to A-Reece
Reece madlisa drops, compared to A-Reece
Emtee drops, compared to A-Reece
Blxckie drops, compared to A-Reece
There is one standard of quality in sound and A-Reece is the measuring benchmark for it 👑
Blxckie is the only artist y'all should compare with nasty,Reece's music way to mature and classical compare him nabo Cole Danko!!! https://t.co/aNB5plVWDK— MVLCXM SOUL (@MvlcxmS) May 20, 2021
I have learnt that no... I mean no album can drop and without Reece being dragged— 𝕬-𝕽𝖊𝖊𝖈𝖊 𝖏𝖚𝖓𝖎𝖔𝖗 (@KhayisaPrince) May 20, 2021
My point is without Reece they barely survive 😉
Don't measure Albums aganist Reece's projects, it'll make them seem mid when they're actually fire. Reece set the bar too high. Don't compare you'll lose— Brew-Tang Clan 🍻🍺 (@breezyZW) May 21, 2021
A-Reece has often been in supposed contention with fellow rap rivals. After his apparent beef with A-Reece, last year Nasty C addressed talk of the supposed “beef”, after he was accused of dropping his album release date on the same day that his “rival” dropped a teaser for his own upcoming project.
“I didn't even know he dropped that (teaser). I didn't know. I am not out here keeping tabs on other artists. But I know social media is like that. They are bored at home at the moment and nothing is going on in their lives, so they just want to see something happen.
“They just want to be entertained, but I am not worried about that kind of stuff. Each to his own, say what you want, I don't care really.”