Blxckie vs A-Reece - the streets have weighed in on who’s the 'prince of rap'

21 May 2021 - 14:00
SA Hip Hop stans have pitted Blxckie and A-Reece against each other.
Image: Instagram/A-Reece x Youtube/MacG

Some of Mzansi's biggest hip-hop fans have served their verdicts on up-and-coming rapper Blxckie and dragged hitmaker A-Reece into the mix for all the wrong reasons.

Rising star in the SA hip-hop community Blxckie just released his album B4Now, and fans have poured in with their opinion and analysis. The album has features from rappers Flvme and rap giant Nasty C.

Many fans were living for the album, with the tracks being praised for changing up the rap game.

However, a few users felt the need to compare the newcomer to A-Reece. Lauding the star as the “benchmark” for hip hop in SA, the TL was hot under the collar because of the claims.

A-Reece's supporters didn't think it was necessary or possible to compare their king to the rookie.

Listeners also felt that with the release of his album, the haters shouldn't overshadow Blxckie's come-up with talk of other artists. Check them out:

A-Reece has often been in supposed contention with fellow rap rivals. After his apparent beef with A-Reece, last year Nasty C addressed talk of the supposed “beef”, after he was accused of dropping his album release date on the same day that his “rival” dropped a teaser for his own upcoming project.

I didn't even know he dropped that (teaser). I didn't know. I am not out here keeping tabs on other artists. But I know social media is like that. They are bored at home at the moment and nothing is going on in their lives, so they just want to see something happen.

“They just want to be entertained, but I am not worried about that kind of stuff. Each to his own, say what you want, I don't care really.”

