Lerato K hits back at people pitting female artists against each other
DJ and Metro FM host Lerato Kganyago has hit back at naysayers who feel Boity didn't
“deserve” her nomination for “Best Hip Hop Album” at the SA Music Awards (Samas).
The 27th annual Samas nominees list, which was released on Wednesday, received a mixed bag of reactions.
Makhadzi's alleged “snub” by the awards had Twitter and even some of SA's most famous faces outraged.
Lerato took to Twitter, saying Makhadzi was “done dirty”.
Many agreed, but that didn't stop some users from bringing other celebs into the mix. One tweep claimed that rapper Boity, who was nominated in the “Best Hip Hop Album” category for her EP 4436, didn't “deserve” the nomination because her album apparently “didn't work”.
However, Lerato wasn't here for the slander of female artists and hit back at the tweep for criticising Boity.
The radio host said one shouldn't be tearing down one woman to make another look better.
“We are not going to dim anyone’s light so the other can shine. Boity dropped an album, now, because it didn’t trend on Twitter it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist,” said Lerato.
She also went on to say Twitter isn't a good measurement for someone's success. Lerato reminded her followers that both Makhadzi and Boity deserve to be rewarded for their contribution to music.
“Twitter numbers aren’t real numbers. Both women work really hard. They both deserve the spotlight on them” she wrote.
NOPE! We are not going to dim anyone’s light so the other can shine. Boity dropped an album, now, because it didn’t trend on Twitter it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. Twitter numbers aren’t real numbers. BOTH Women work really hard. They BOTH DESERVE the spotlight on them ♥️ https://t.co/D7DcP1dnXN— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) May 20, 2021
When it comes to her activism, Lerato often takes an interest in women's issues. In her bid to end period poverty, alongside her various projects and drives, the star took to social media to hit back at those who “sidestep” issues like access to sanitary pads.
“Sanitary pads don’t get you drunk or high, aren’t glamorous or fit into the aesthetics on your page, that’s why some of you think what we do is a joke. But, for millions of South Africans, it’s not — period poverty is something which many struggle with as part of their lives!
“And yet is it something so easy to fix,” wrote Lerato.