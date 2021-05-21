TshisaLIVE

Lerato K hits back at people pitting female artists against each other

21 May 2021 - 15:00
The star wasn't here for Boity slander on the TL!
The star wasn't here for Boity slander on the TL!
Image: Instagram/Lerato K

DJ and Metro FM host Lerato Kganyago has hit back at naysayers who feel Boity didn't
“deserve” her nomination for “Best Hip Hop Album” at the SA Music Awards (Samas).

The 27th annual Samas nominees list, which was released on Wednesday, received a mixed bag of reactions.

Makhadzi's alleged “snub” by the awards had Twitter and even some of SA's most famous faces outraged. 

Lerato took to Twitter, saying Makhadzi was “done dirty”.

Many agreed, but that didn't stop some users from bringing other celebs into the mix. One tweep claimed that rapper Boity, who was nominated in the “Best Hip Hop Album” category for her EP 4436, didn't “deserve” the nomination because her album apparently “didn't work”.

However, Lerato wasn't here for the slander of female artists and hit back at the tweep for criticising Boity.

The radio host said one shouldn't be tearing down one woman to make another look better.  

“We are not going to dim anyone’s light so the other can shine. Boity dropped an album, now, because it didn’t trend on Twitter it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist,” said Lerato.

She also went on to say Twitter isn't a good measurement for someone's success. Lerato reminded her followers that both Makhadzi and Boity deserve to be rewarded for their contribution to music. 

“Twitter numbers aren’t real numbers. Both women work really hard. They both deserve the spotlight on them” she wrote.

When it comes to her activism, Lerato often takes an interest in women's issues. In her bid to end period poverty, alongside her various projects and drives, the star took to social media to hit back at those who “sidestep” issues like access to sanitary pads. 

“Sanitary pads don’t get you drunk or high, aren’t glamorous or fit into the aesthetics on your page, that’s why some of you think what we do is a joke. But, for millions of South Africans, it’s not — period poverty is something which many struggle with as part of their lives!

“And yet is it something so easy to fix,” wrote Lerato.

READ MORE

Kelly Khumalo asks Samas to remove her from their nominee’s list

“How dare they insult my hard work like that!” said Kelly.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Three reasons the Samas were slammed, and three why they were praised

Here's what got the block hot at the Sama nominees announcement.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Sho Madjozi thanks fans for supporting Xitsonga mixtape

"I made music that was for me, for my soul and for the absolute love and respect I have for Xitsonga music."
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kelly Khumalo asks Samas to remove her from their nominee’s list TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Uzalo’ fans left heartbroken as uFikile ka Sbu bids farewell to the soapie TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Why can’t we have the lights on all the time?’: Steve Harvey’s ‘plans to buy ... TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Lamiez Holworthy details how fans ‘groped’ her after a gig TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang hits back at ‘bullying’ claims after spicy responses to Rea Gopane's ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X