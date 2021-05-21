Lerato K hits back at people pitting female artists against each other

Many agreed, but that didn't stop some users from bringing other celebs into the mix. One tweep claimed that rapper Boity, who was nominated in the “Best Hip Hop Album” category for her EP 4436, didn't “deserve” the nomination because her album apparently “didn't work”.

However, Lerato wasn't here for the slander of female artists and hit back at the tweep for criticising Boity.

The radio host said one shouldn't be tearing down one woman to make another look better.

“We are not going to dim anyone’s light so the other can shine. Boity dropped an album, now, because it didn’t trend on Twitter it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist,” said Lerato.

She also went on to say Twitter isn't a good measurement for someone's success. Lerato reminded her followers that both Makhadzi and Boity deserve to be rewarded for their contribution to music.

“Twitter numbers aren’t real numbers. Both women work really hard. They both deserve the spotlight on them” she wrote.