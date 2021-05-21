Relebogile Mabotja shares her birth story, says she 'could have lost' her son

Media personality Relebogile Mabotja has opened up about her childbirth story, revealing that nothing went according to plan and that she almost lost her son.

Relebogile announced her pregnancy earlier this year with a stunning Batswadi magazine cover. Thereafter, she shared parts of her journey to motherhood with fans on social media.

However, when Relebogile took a break from social media at the beginning of May, her fans assumed that she had welcomed her prince. Earlier this week, the TV presenter returned to Instagram and confirmed that she was now a mother to a baby boy.

Relebogile took her fans back to the day she gave birth, detailing how nothing could have prepared her for the events of that day.

“Nothing in the world could have prepared me for this moment. Not a class, not a book, not advice, not other mothers’ experiences ... Nothing. Nothing went according to plan. So much went wrong in the build-up. It was an emergency we didn’t anticipate. We could have lost you again. Yet the moment was perfect. And I was ready. More importantly, so were you!” she said.