SNAPS | Inside Nadia Nakai and bae Vic Mensa’s Mexico baecation
Rapper and songwriter Nadia Nakai was whisked off by American musician Vic Mensa to Mexico for her birthday, and the vacation was absolute #lovelivesheregoals.
Posting snaps of their latest holiday together, Vic took Nadia halfway across the world to celebrate her trip around the sun.
The Practice couple were seen chilling on the white sandy beaches of Tulum, Mexico. They were also seen getting cosy and splashing around in the blue waters, enjoying time out of the studio.
The rumour mill was sparked when Nadia and Vic were seen getting cosy on the set of the music video for their song Practice. Though the pair have not officially confirmed their relationship, that hasn't stopped fans from romantically linking the pair!
“Baby said pack your bags,” Nadia captioned one snap.
Check them out:
Fans and celebs alike were living for #couplegoals on the TL. Boity, Minnie Dlamini, Moonchild Sanelly and Gemini Major were some of the big names who sent love the star's way in the comments.
Earlier this year in an interview with Scoop Makhathini and Ms Cosmo on Pop Radio, Vic spilled about bae and “chesa nyama”. The star said that he hopes bae Nadia could bring some of that SA flavour to the US.
“I seem to find it everywhere I go. I was tryna tell Nadia that she needs to come open a chesa nyama in America. I really feel that chesa nyama would be successful in America.
“Americans are carnage they love meat. I think the chesa nyama would be successful in America because the South African culture is not something that you get much of in America,” said Vic.