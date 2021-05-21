TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Sho Madjozi thanks fans for supporting Xitsonga mixtape

‘I made music that was for me, for my soul and for the absolute love and respect I have for Xitsonga music’

21 May 2021 - 12:00
Sho Madjozi is overwhelmed following her two Samas nominatios.
Sho Madjozi is overwhelmed following her two Samas nominatios.
Image: Instagram/Sho Madjozi

John Cena hitmaker Sho Madjozi has taken to Instagram to thank fans for supporting her even after she changed her musical direction slightly to pay more homage to her love for Xitsonga.

The musician felt overwhelmed with love when she reflected on how her mixtape exceeded her expectations, especially in the wake of her recent SA Music Awards (Samas) nominations. 

Posting a video of her performing alongside her girls in xibelani skirts, the star said that she took a risk with her mixtape, and didn’t know if her fans were keen on something different to her usual sound. 

“I took such a risk making this mixtape. I made music that was for me, for my soul and for the absolute love and respect I have for Xitsonga music. I didn’t know if anyone would even listen or like it but I felt like I needed to do it,” said Sho. 

The star also gushed about her double nomination at the Samas in the Best Traditional Album and Female Artist of the Year categories. She thanked everyone for helping her dreams come true.

“I’m sending you a huge thank you and so much love. To my team who let me try something so close to my heart and everyone who helped me put it together, thank you thank you thank you!” wrote Sho. 

Watch Here:

The star often takes to social media to show pride in her African heritage.

Earlier this year while travelling around the continent, she noted how there is a lack of flights between African countries, and said it is a relic of the continents colonial past. 

“The disconnect between African countries who had different colonisers is illustrated best by the lack of flights between us. Mozambique and Tanzania are neighbouring countries but there are no direct flights between them.” 

“Imagine maintaining a disconnect between countries in this region just because some are French or Portuguese or English-speaking when our local languages are so-so similar to one another. It doesn’t make sense,” she said. 

Sho always encourage Africans to love one another.

TshisaLIVE
