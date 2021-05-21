WATCH | Gigi Lamayne on alleged hijacking: I know my story is not an isolated one

Rapper Gigi Lamayne wants to assure fans she’s doing fine despite allegedly being hijacked and threatened with rape on Wednesday night.

Gigi took to Twitter minutes after the apparent incident happened to ask for help, letting fans know she had run from the car with her cellphone. She then threw her cellphone in a bush, which resulted in one of the perpetrators threatening to rape her.

Online vehicle tracking comparison site Car Tracker SA later confirmed that Gigi’s car was recovered by them. Gigi’s team claimed she had opened a case at Midrand police station.

TshisaLIVE reached out to police for comment, however they had not responded at the time of publishing.

After being flooded with concerned messages, the rapper returned to social media to let fans know she was doing OK.

“I just wanted to let everyone know I am well. You know, in SA, it’s like you get into a situation where you are just like, OK, sharp, today is my turn. Today is my turn to get robbed, today is my turn to go through whatever it is, so I think maybe it hasn’t hit me yet. But I know my story is not an isolated story and there’s nothing special about what happened to me yesterday,” Gigi said.

Gigi admitted that while she was traumatised, she was grateful nobody from her team was hurt.

“I’m not even mad because these are people who are probably just trying to make ends meet — I guess in a bad way. I’m really happy because I do feel my ancestors and my God came through for me in a way that is unfathomable.

“I was hit with a gun on my head yesterday, I was told I was going to be raped if I didn’t give them my phone. Uhm, yeah it’s not easy having guns pointed at you and I just know I wasn’t alone yesterday. I know there were people there yesterday who were with me who I could not see but I could feel,” Gigi said when she detailed the traumatic events.

The rapper said the Instagram Live was the last she would speak on the matter as it wasn’t unique to her and she didn’t want to make it a publicity “event”.

Watch the full video through this link.