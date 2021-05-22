TshisaLIVE

Somizi donates wheelchair to a fan in need

22 May 2021 - 14:00
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's philanthropy knows no bounds!
Image: Instagram/Somizi

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has revealed that he has bought a wheelchair for a fan in need.

It all began last year after a tweep from a now private account requested help from Somgaga to procure a wheelchair for them. 

“Hi ... get details of how much the wheelchair is and where it can be bought then we take it from there,” said Somizi.

However, the wheelchair was never collected by the user.

Fast forward a few months, Somizi decided to help another fan out with a wheelchair. Coming across the post, the star reached out to the fan saying that he can help out in the best way possible. 

“There's a wheelchair I bought for someone here on Twitter which was never collected at Dis-Chem ... I'm sure that can get into good use ... tell me what area and if there's a Dis-Chem and I'll advice accordingly,” said Somizi.

The star's offer has come to fruition and he has reached out to the user

“The lady who asked for a wheelchair PPS: contact my PA ... its ready for collection,” he tweeted.

The user says they have collected the item and has thanked Somizi for helping out.

Many of the star's fans took to the replies to praise him for his generosity and helping others regardless of how inundated he is with requests from fans. Check out their responses:

TshisaLIVE
