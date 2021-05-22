Somizi donates wheelchair to a fan in need
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has revealed that he has bought a wheelchair for a fan in need.
It all began last year after a tweep from a now private account requested help from Somgaga to procure a wheelchair for them.
“Hi ... get details of how much the wheelchair is and where it can be bought then we take it from there,” said Somizi.
hi.......get details of how much the wheelchair is and where it can be bought then we take it from there— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) May 25, 2020
However, the wheelchair was never collected by the user.
Fast forward a few months, Somizi decided to help another fan out with a wheelchair. Coming across the post, the star reached out to the fan saying that he can help out in the best way possible.
“There's a wheelchair I bought for someone here on Twitter which was never collected at Dis-Chem ... I'm sure that can get into good use ... tell me what area and if there's a Dis-Chem and I'll advice accordingly,” said Somizi.
there's a wheelchair i bought for someone here on Twitter which was never collected at dischem....I'm sure that can get into good use...tell me what area and if there's a dischem and ill advice accordingly— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) May 1, 2021
The star's offer has come to fruition and he has reached out to the user
“The lady who asked for a wheelchair PPS: contact my PA ... its ready for collection,” he tweeted.
The lady who asked for a wheelchair pps contact my PA...its ready for collection sphe@dumacollective.com— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) May 19, 2021
The user says they have collected the item and has thanked Somizi for helping out.
Thank you I just did❤️❤️❤️— Star_Girl🇱🇸🇿🇦 (@Tiisetso_Mok) May 19, 2021
May God continue blessing you. https://t.co/HWUotOrfPE
Many of the star's fans took to the replies to praise him for his generosity and helping others regardless of how inundated he is with requests from fans. Check out their responses:
You are so kind. I've been following you for the longest time but never took the time to say anything on your DMs or in public. @somizi you are such a beautiful and warm spirit. As you give to those who are in need may God bless you,in your coming in and your going out.— Ms Mashale (@MissLandL) May 20, 2021
Aaaaaaaw Som Som.... This is why l love you 💕 pic.twitter.com/qkzTYar6SB— Primmy (@Nobuhle8230) May 19, 2021
May God add more... May all who try to rip you off be frustrated.— @AmaVundla (@bhembedj) May 19, 2021
But wena god has already blessed you 😰😍😍😢. Do you guys know how much a wheelchair costs 😢❤️❤️❤️❤️this is a beautiful gesture som som.— Zamokuhle (@Viwe_Ngwane) May 19, 2021