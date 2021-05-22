Sophie Lichaba reminds fans that people can’t keep you from your purpose

Actress Sophie Lichaba has reminded her adoring followers to be hopeful even in the face of obstacles life throws your way.

Taking to Instagram, the star said one should remember that even if the opportunities they had hoped for don’t come your way, God always has other and greater plans for you.

“Never be confused when God closes a door or gets you out a room he no longer wants you in. He is and has already started a new, bigger, better thing! Allow God to move for you! He wasn’t going to allow that door to close if he had run out of options, you will never be an option for God!” she wrote.

The star also went on to tell her fans to keep their chins up and remember their destiny awaits.

“Obstacles can’t stop what God has ordained for you nor keep you from your destiny. People can’t keep you from your purpose. He shuts doors no man can open! So go out there darling and rock this week! Wear your crown queen, own it,” said Sophie.