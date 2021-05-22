WATCH | All white outfits & Spy-da-man! Inside Clement Maosa’s LIT party

Even though his actual birthday was more than a week ago, Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa is still in full celebration mode and the star-studded birthday bash he threw at Propaganda in Pretoria was one for the books, especially when Spider-Man made an appearance.

Clement’s birthday extravaganza was the place to be and the line up and guest appearances were out of this world. The actor’s colleagues-turned- friends Cornet Mamabolo, Lerato Marabe and Eric Macheryu were among the famous faces on the guest list.

The surprise factor was when Mzansi’s very own Spider-Man, aka Marvel’s Spy-da-man, showed up and partied the night away. In a club where most people stuck to the theme of all white, Spidey stood out like a sore thumb!

However, he was a vibe as always and fun was the order of the night!