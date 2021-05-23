Lamiez Holworthy on the challenges of opening an orphanage
DJ Lamiez Holworthy has opened up about the struggles she's been facing while running an orphanage.
In 2020, the star first opened up on Twitter about her dream of opening an orphanage for children in need.
“I dreamt of building an orphanage. I saw it in my dreams. God then showed me where and we acted. Some would call it crazy to take on such a task in such a dark time where many of us aren’t earning what we used to,” wrote Lamiez at the time.
I dreamt of building an orphanage. I saw it in my dreams.— 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) July 9, 2020
God then showed me where and we acted.
Some would call it crazy to take on such a task in such a dark time where many of us aren’t earning what we used 2(If at all) but I know that Badimo Baka r going 2make it happen!
Earlier this week, the DJ returned to social media, calling for donations to furnish her orphanage.
She asked followers if anyone would be willing to urgently donate 20 bunk beds or sell them to her at a reduced rate.
Lamiez added that in the wake of such challenges, she reminds herself that her good deeds are for a larger purpose.
“Sometimes I feel like I bit off way more than I can chew regarding my orphanage and then I remember that this is bigger than me. Modimo le Badimo Baka always make a way,” said Lamiez.
😭 I urgently need someone 2 donate 20 bunk beds or at least sell them 2 me at a discounted rate.— 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) May 20, 2021
My heart? Sometimes I feel like I bit off way more than I can chew regarding my orphanage and then I remember that this is bigger than me. Modimo le Badimo Baka always make a way.
More than just her killer mixes, fans know the star for her generous spirit. Last year during the festive season, Lamiez gifted her nanny Mariana with her first flight home to Lesotho for Christmas. Taking to Twitter, the star said that Mariana was the unofficial fourth member of their family.
“She’s such an important part of our family. Not only does our little girl think the world of her, she’s genuinely like an older sister to me. Super funny too,” tweeted Lamiez.