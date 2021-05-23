Lamiez Holworthy on the challenges of opening an orphanage

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has opened up about the struggles she's been facing while running an orphanage.

In 2020, the star first opened up on Twitter about her dream of opening an orphanage for children in need.

“I dreamt of building an orphanage. I saw it in my dreams. God then showed me where and we acted. Some would call it crazy to take on such a task in such a dark time where many of us aren’t earning what we used to,” wrote Lamiez at the time.