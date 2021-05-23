TshisaLIVE

Letoya Makhene opens up about following her heart and coming out as LGBTQI+

23 May 2021 - 08:00
Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has opened up about her coming out journey.
Image: Instagram/Letoya Makhene-Pulumo

Actress and singer Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has opened up about blossoming into an out and proud woman, detailing the obstacles in her path.

Taking to Instagram, the star said despite the years of judgment and pointing fingers, she has chosen to live her truth and love who she loves, wifey Lebo Keswa.

“People have chosen to judge me because I have chosen to live my life my way. People who have absolutely no understanding of even their own journey and where it is taking them have chosen to play God and point fingers at me.

“Well, I have chosen to follow my heart and sometimes I have made bad choices. But in everything I’ve done, I’ve always been true to myself. I’ve always lived in my truth,” Letoya wrote.

She said when she started dating Lebo, she was warned the relationship would ruin her career. 

“I met an amazing yet complicated woman along my journey of life. I was told by many this would ruin my career and it should never come out. I tried to imagine myself in this ‘secret relationship’ and the complexities of not being able to freely be me and to proudly love this amazing soul by my side.

“Gosh, just imagining this huge ‘secret’ literally sent my body into a state of heaviness. I knew immediately that harbouring such a secret would do me more of an injustice than simply living in my truth. I defied everyone around me,” said Letoya.

In April 2020, the star revealed she was dating businesswoman Lebo. Taking to social media after Sunday World announced the relationship, Letoya confirmed the pair were dating. 

“It was only a matter of time before the world found out about us, Lebo Keswa. Here’ s to our beautiful future together, my love,” Letoya said.

