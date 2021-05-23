SNAPS | Inside Natasha Thahane’s intimate housewarming party
Actress Natasha Thahane recently celebrated buying her own home with an intimate housewarming party that looked like nothing but good vibes.
More than a month ago, the actress revealed to her millions of followers on social media that she was officially a homeowner.
“I’m officially a homeowner. God is faithful. Despite the evolving and unstable seasons that life brings, we are called to trust Him. He is a consistent provider and comforter,” tweeted the Blood & Water star.
I’m officially a Home Owner 🔑🏡— Natasha Thahane (@Natasha_Thahane) April 3, 2021
God is Faithful. Despite the evolving and unstable seasons that life brings, we are called to trust Him. He is a consistent provider & comforter.
Thank You All for always supporting me. Makwande na’kuni.
Camagu Mam’ Jwarha, Mtika ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l9iKJPrtsU
Natasha recently invited her family and friends to her official housewarming.
The set up was beautiful and courtesy of Nono Events, who put the whole thing together.
Her guests - including Lasizwe, Thandy Matlaila, Clement Maosa and Oros Mampofu - were treated to a fancy lunch and the drinks were courtesy of Hendricks Gin.
Sharing moments from the special occasion, Natasha shared a Bible scripture from the book of Joshua 24:15.
“And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
Check out the snaps from the intimate event below:
Mzansi also has Natasha’s housewarming event to thank for this hilarious take on the #DakiweChallenge.
Watch the video below: