SNAPS | Inside Natasha Thahane’s intimate housewarming party

Natasha recently invited her family and friends to her official housewarming.

The set up was beautiful and courtesy of Nono Events, who put the whole thing together.

Her guests - including Lasizwe, Thandy Matlaila, Clement Maosa and Oros Mampofu - were treated to a fancy lunch and the drinks were courtesy of Hendricks Gin.

Sharing moments from the special occasion, Natasha shared a Bible scripture from the book of Joshua 24:15.

“And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

Check out the snaps from the intimate event below: