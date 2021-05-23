TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Natasha Thahane's intimate housewarming party

Chrizelda Kekana
23 May 2021
Actress Natasha Thahane recently celebrated buying her own home with an intimate housewarming party that looked like nothing but good vibes.

More than a month ago, the actress revealed to her millions of followers on social media that she was officially a homeowner.

“I’m officially a homeowner. God is faithful. Despite the evolving and unstable seasons that life brings, we are called to trust Him. He is a consistent provider and comforter,” tweeted the Blood & Water star.

Natasha recently invited her family and friends to her official housewarming.

The set up was beautiful and courtesy of Nono Events, who put the whole thing together.

Her guests - including Lasizwe, Thandy Matlaila, Clement Maosa and Oros Mampofu - were treated to a fancy lunch and the drinks were courtesy of Hendricks Gin.

Sharing moments from the special occasion, Natasha shared a Bible scripture from the book of Joshua 24:15.

“And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

Check out the snaps from the intimate event below:

Mzansi also has Natasha’s housewarming event to thank for this hilarious take on the #DakiweChallenge.

Watch the video below:

