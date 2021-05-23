SNAPS | Sisterhood and all the feels - Inside Terry Pheto’s 40th celebration
Internationally acclaimed actress Terry Pheto recently turned 40 and her sisterhood came together to celebrate the actress who was showered with nothing but love at the intimate gathering of sisters.
The award-winning film star, who is known to keep to herself, was put in the spotlight for the wonderful human she is known to be by her close friends and industry mates.
Her tribe of women, with whom she has built and maintained close relationships since she burst into fame more than a decade ago, made her 40th a big deal when they met for fancy luncheon in her honour.
Celebrating with the hashtag #Terry40, actress Thembi Seete, Kgomotso Christopher, Mampho Brescia, Mrs SA 2019 Matapa Mila and other influential women, who are also leaders in their respective fields, came together to celebrate Terry and her remarkable career.
“Terry Pheto, sending you joyful birthday wishes and thanking you for being such a loving, wonderful and caring baby sister to me. I hope the year ahead brings you more success, lots of fun, peace of mind and everything you are hoping for. Ke ho Lakaletsa mahlohonolo Sponono. Modimo o motle Moitheri. Ke ya ho rata ha holo fela,” Thembi said to her friend.
Matapa sang Terry’s praises, saying her humility was her best quality.
“There are a million and one reasons why I love you, the greatest of all is your heart. Your life’s journey led you to finding that which sparks the light in you, and in true Terry style you generously share your light to illuminate the paths of others.
“Thank you for being my light for all these years and for being a star who continues to shine for me too. I am blessed to celebrate the gift of life with you. Modimo a go dire ka bothakga, le go loka, borutho le lerato, o tšwele pele o e there ka lesedi le katlego. Ke a go rata Moitheri ke pheto ke tuu!” she wrote in her caption.
When the stunning pictures were shared, the comment section was flooded with more happy birthday messages for Terry and everyone — industry friends and fans alike — couldn’t help but notice how every woman in Terry’s tribe is absolutely stunning!
Check out the snaps below: