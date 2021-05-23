SNAPS | Sisterhood and all the feels - Inside Terry Pheto’s 40th celebration

Internationally acclaimed actress Terry Pheto recently turned 40 and her sisterhood came together to celebrate the actress who was showered with nothing but love at the intimate gathering of sisters.

The award-winning film star, who is known to keep to herself, was put in the spotlight for the wonderful human she is known to be by her close friends and industry mates.

Her tribe of women, with whom she has built and maintained close relationships since she burst into fame more than a decade ago, made her 40th a big deal when they met for fancy luncheon in her honour.

Celebrating with the hashtag #Terry40, actress Thembi Seete, Kgomotso Christopher, Mampho Brescia, Mrs SA 2019 Matapa Mila and other influential women, who are also leaders in their respective fields, came together to celebrate Terry and her remarkable career.

“Terry Pheto, sending you joyful birthday wishes and thanking you for being such a loving, wonderful and caring baby sister to me. I hope the year ahead brings you more success, lots of fun, peace of mind and everything you are hoping for. Ke ho Lakaletsa mahlohonolo Sponono. Modimo o motle Moitheri. Ke ya ho rata ha holo fela,” Thembi said to her friend.