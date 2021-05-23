TshisaLIVE

Tributes pour in for Trompies member Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
23 May 2021 - 11:44
Trompies member Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane died in a car accident on May 23.
Trompies member Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane died in a car accident on May 23.
SA is mourning the death of veteran kwaito musician and Trompies member Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane, who Kalawa Jazmee Records confirmed died on Sunday morning in a car accident.

“It is with great sadness to announce that our Kalawa Jazmee co-director and fifth member of Trompies, Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane, popularly known as Mjokes, passed away in a car accident,” read a statement posted on Instagram.

Mjokes is said to have died in the early hours of Sunday, while returning from a performance with Trompies.

“The accident happened in the early hours of this morning, May 23 2021 after their performance with Trompies.”

Mjokes is one fifth of the popular and much-loved kwaito pioneers Trompies which played a huge role in shaping the kwaito music industry in SA.

Together with Oscar Sibonginkosi “Oskido” Mdlongwa, Mandla “Spikiri” Mofokeng, Bruce Tebogo “Dope” Sebitlo, Zynne “Mahoota” Sibika and Don Laka, Mjokes started Kalawa Jazmee which has gone on to produce superstars such as Boomshaka, Mafikizolo, B.O.P, Professor, Uhuru, Zonke, DJ Zinhle and Black Motion  among others.

Tributes have flooded social media as Mzansi recounts Mjokes' contribution to the music industry.

Here are some of the reactions:

