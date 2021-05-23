WATCH | Like father like daughter! Connie Ferguson’s father is a beast in the gym

At 50, actress Connie Ferguson is fit and ageing like fine wine, and after seeing her 84-year-old father, Sensei Fish Tuelo Masilo, go at it in the gym, it’s not hard to see where Connie gets her inspiration dose!

The Queen actress is not only a timeless artist but also definite #bodygoals for most women in the country. Connie has a stunning and toned body and her family members are all keen to live healthy lives.

While we always see her sweating it out at the gym with her daughters or showing off her hubby’s muscles, Connie’s love for fitness runs deeper than that.

If the video of Connie’s father at the gym is anything to go by, fitness is in their genes.

Considering the fact that Connie’s dad turned 85 on May 22, his stamina is super impressive!

In the words of his daughter, “look at him go!” in the video below: