WATCH | Like father like daughter! Connie Ferguson’s father is a beast in the gym
At 50, actress Connie Ferguson is fit and ageing like fine wine, and after seeing her 84-year-old father, Sensei Fish Tuelo Masilo, go at it in the gym, it’s not hard to see where Connie gets her inspiration dose!
The Queen actress is not only a timeless artist but also definite #bodygoals for most women in the country. Connie has a stunning and toned body and her family members are all keen to live healthy lives.
While we always see her sweating it out at the gym with her daughters or showing off her hubby’s muscles, Connie’s love for fitness runs deeper than that.
If the video of Connie’s father at the gym is anything to go by, fitness is in their genes.
Considering the fact that Connie’s dad turned 85 on May 22, his stamina is super impressive!
In the words of his daughter, “look at him go!” in the video below:
This isn’t the first time Connie has turned the spotlight on her champion father.
In 2019, the karate king made it to Connie’s Instagram page as her Man Crush Monday.
The actress revealed her father, aka “Black Cat”, was a champ in the sport back in his day.
“At age 83, with all the niggles that naturally come with old age, he’s still as active as ever. Known as the ‘Black Cat’ in his boxing days back in the 1960s and 1970s, his love for sports, especially karate and boxing, is what keeps him young at heart and a joy to be around,” she wrote, alongside snaps of malume.
She credited him with instilling her discipline and a love for physical activity.
“He has instilled in me the discipline and innate love for physical activity! I am my father’s legacy. I love you Sensei,” she said at the time.