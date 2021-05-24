TshisaLIVE

Actress Zenande Mfenyana recalls how she used to be called ‘spinster’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
24 May 2021 - 07:00
Actress Zenande Mfenyana is grateful for how her life turned out.
Actress Zenande Mfenyana is grateful for how her life turned out.
Image: Instagram/Zenande Mfenyana

Actress Zenande Mfenyana has reflected on how she used to be told she was a spinster and was growing “too old” to bear children.  

The actress and relatively new mother took to Twitter to encourage her followers to rather listen to what God says about their lives as opposed to often unsolicited opinions from other people.

I was told ‘ole fetwa’ (you’re a spinster), ‘your biological clock is ticking’ and ‘you can forget about finding love’,” the actress revealed.

Zenande said the choice she made to ignore such comments and trust that God has a different plan for her life kept her sane. She said she’s glad that was the route she decided to take because her life turned out perfectly and she now has a baby with a man who adores her. 

“I chose to mute those negative voices and chose to listen to what God was saying about my life. I’m glad I chose to listen to God because look at my life now,” she tweeted.

This isn’t the first time the actress reflected on her life with gratitude for how her life turned out.

On her first Mother’s Day, The Queen actress shared how at some point in her life she had given up on finding true love and being a mommy.

Zenande shared some of the feels she was experiencing as she celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a ballerina’s mom.

“To think there was a time I thought the love bus had left me soaked and alone at the bus stop, that I’d never find true love or be somebody’s Mama, but mercy said NO!

“Just look at God now! My life is everything with these two people in my life. Happy first Mother’s Day to me,” Zenande said.

The new mommy has been radiating nothing but happiness and new mommy glow in her latest snaps.

Just like in the picture below:

Zenande Mfenyana shares her ‘look at God’ moment as she reflects on her blessed life

"To think there was a time I thought the love bus had left me soaked and alone at the bus stop, that I’d never find true love or be somebody’s Mama, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘I can’t reconcile in my mind bumping into guys in the loo’ — Zenande Mfenyana isn’t on board for unisex bathrooms

Zenande Mfenyana isn't here for sharing public restrooms with men.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Zenande Mfenyana tells fans to never idolise other people's relationships

"You truly never know what goes on behind closed doors," said Zenande.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Zenande Mfenyana tells fans to cut toxicity out of their lives

"They are never going to love and appreciate you the way you love and appreciate them"
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Like father like daughter! Connie Ferguson’s father is a beast in the ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Kelly Khumalo asks Samas to remove her from their nominees' list TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Kelly Khumalo channels Wonder Woman for son Khwezi’s 11th birthday TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | All white outfits & Spy-da-man! Inside Clement Maosa’s LIT party TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi reacts to Mohale bagging a gig on Ferguson Films' 'Rockville' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X