Actress Zenande Mfenyana recalls how she used to be called ‘spinster’
Actress Zenande Mfenyana has reflected on how she used to be told she was a spinster and was growing “too old” to bear children.
The actress and relatively new mother took to Twitter to encourage her followers to rather listen to what God says about their lives as opposed to often unsolicited opinions from other people.
“I was told ‘ole fetwa’ (you’re a spinster), ‘your biological clock is ticking’ and ‘you can forget about finding love’,” the actress revealed.
Zenande said the choice she made to ignore such comments and trust that God has a different plan for her life kept her sane. She said she’s glad that was the route she decided to take because her life turned out perfectly and she now has a baby with a man who adores her.
“I chose to mute those negative voices and chose to listen to what God was saying about my life. I’m glad I chose to listen to God because look at my life now,” she tweeted.
I was told “ole fetwa” “your biological clock is ticking” “you can forget about finding love” and I chose to mute those negative voices and chose to listen to what God was saying about my life. I’m glad I chose to listen to God, coz look at my life now 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) May 20, 2021
This isn’t the first time the actress reflected on her life with gratitude for how her life turned out.
On her first Mother’s Day, The Queen actress shared how at some point in her life she had given up on finding true love and being a mommy.
Zenande shared some of the feels she was experiencing as she celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a ballerina’s mom.
“To think there was a time I thought the love bus had left me soaked and alone at the bus stop, that I’d never find true love or be somebody’s Mama, but mercy said NO!
“Just look at God now! My life is everything with these two people in my life. Happy first Mother’s Day to me,” Zenande said.
The new mommy has been radiating nothing but happiness and new mommy glow in her latest snaps.
Just like in the picture below: