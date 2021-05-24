Menzi Ngubane posthumously scoops Safta, wife Sikelelwa pens heartfelt acceptance speech
Two months after his death, Menzi Ngubane has been honoured with a golden horn for Best Actor in a Telenovela at the recent SA Film and Television awards
(Saftas), leaving fans emotional as his wife penned a heartfelt speech for the occasion.
The legendary actor died on March 13 after suffering a stroke at age 56. Menzi was nominated for the last TV role he played, which was Judas Ngwenya on Isibaya.
His wife, Sikelelwa, accepted the award on his behalf.
“I know your death was not only our loss, but the peoples’ loss as well because you’re very much loved. I’m grateful that at last your work has been recognised and honoured and today you are receiving this Safta. We are also grateful as your family. We will always remember you and miss you. Rest in peace my husband,” she said.
Watch the acceptance speech below:
The virtual awards ceremony took place on Saturday and was hosted by actress Dineo Langa, comedian Mpho Popps and actor Graeme Richards.
This year’s theme was “Still Shining” as the industry finally got a chance to celebrate local stars following a challenging year experienced by the industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some of the faves of the night were Sindi Dlathu’s win as she was crowned Best Actress in a Telenovela for the second year in a row, and acting royalty Masasa Mbangeni’s win for Best Supporting Actress.
Other popular wins of the night included Best Telenovela for M-Net’s first telenovela Legacy and Best Structured Soapie Reality Show for Life with Kelly Khumalo.
Having bagged a total of 19 awards following an astounding 45 nominations, Netflix’s debut at the Saftas was one for the books. Among those winners were Netflix Originals How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, the feature film Riding with Sugar and the 2021 Oscars winner My Octopus Teacher.
The new and popular category which attracted the highest number of submissions this year was the Best Online Content golden horn, which was awarded to social media favourite Noko Mashaba.