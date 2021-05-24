Menzi Ngubane posthumously scoops Safta, wife Sikelelwa pens heartfelt acceptance speech

Two months after his death, Menzi Ngubane has been honoured with a golden horn for Best Actor in a Telenovela at the recent SA Film and Television awards

(Saftas), leaving fans emotional as his wife penned a heartfelt speech for the occasion.

The legendary actor died on March 13 after suffering a stroke at age 56. Menzi was nominated for the last TV role he played, which was Judas Ngwenya on Isibaya.

His wife, Sikelelwa, accepted the award on his behalf.

“I know your death was not only our loss, but the peoples’ loss as well because you’re very much loved. I’m grateful that at last your work has been recognised and honoured and today you are receiving this Safta. We are also grateful as your family. We will always remember you and miss you. Rest in peace my husband,” she said.

Watch the acceptance speech below: