Mzansi reacts to Bishop Makamu appearing on 'Amabishop' over VN with 'sexual connotations'

Bishop claimed the voice note was “doctored” and he was apparently asking for keys...

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
24 May 2021 - 15:11
'Rea Tsotella' presenter Bishop Israel Makamu was invited to tell his side of the story on Moja Love's 'AmaBishop'.
Mzansi was not convinced by Bishop Makamu's version of events regarding the viral recording between him and a young woman, with alleged “sexual connotations”. 

After stepping down from Moja Love's Rea Tsotella earlier this month pending an internal investigation into the viral recording, Bishop made a guest appearance on another show, Amabishop, where he attempted to give his side of the story.

“I want to be very careful, Buti Nimrod, I'm not here to defend myself, I'm not here to retaliate but I'm just here to share a few points, and I want you to understand that the conversation that you heard was (incomplete).”

In another part of the episode Bishop claimed he was only asking the female for a “key”.

“We were speaking about the key. All of a sudden, I became too playful — that's what I'm taking ownership of. I just became playful, I was still asking about the key but said, “o tlo mpha ngwanaka” referring to the key. Then she replied no, I will give it to you on Sunday, to which I replied with 'hai wa bhora', and if you look at the conversation within the right context you will see this,” Bishop said.

The Rea Tsotella host further claimed that when he was asked about whether people would see him or not, it wasn't because he had malicious intentions, but because he was just trying to avoid unnecessary hearsay as a well-known pastor.

Watch a snippet from the interview below: 

Most of the other panellists — including Pastor Phiri and Bishop Maponga — received backlash for seemingly defending Bishop's actions, even though his story apparently had loopholes for most of the viewers.

Host Nimrod Nkosi and Pastor Makhado were praised for asking the right questions and their comments condemning “men of God” who use their positions to take advantage of congregants.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Moja Love for an update on their internal investigation of the saga involving Bishop and spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete said the investigation was still ongoing.

“The channel has not yet finalised the investigation and as such cannot reveal details pertaining to the matter at this point in time. When the investigation is finalised, we will release a press statement detailing the findings.”

Here are some of the top reactions:

