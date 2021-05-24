WATCH | Trompies’ last performance with Mjokes & tributes from his group

The death of Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa “Mjokes” Matsane on Sunday has shattered those close to him.

Kalawa Jazmee announced that Mjokes was killed in a car accident in the early hours of May 23.

The musician was apparently returning from a performance with Trompies.

The group’s last performance together was at Soweto’s famous good time spot, Disoufeng.

Mandla, aka Spikiri, took to Instagram to share video snippets from their last time on stage together.

He expressed his heartbreak.

“Who would have thought this would be the last time I would share a stage with you, call you, talk and share ideas with you. This is too much to bear. Rest In Power my brother,” he said.

Watch the performance below: