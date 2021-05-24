WATCH | Trompies’ last performance with Mjokes & tributes from his group
The death of Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa “Mjokes” Matsane on Sunday has shattered those close to him.
Kalawa Jazmee announced that Mjokes was killed in a car accident in the early hours of May 23.
The musician was apparently returning from a performance with Trompies.
The group’s last performance together was at Soweto’s famous good time spot, Disoufeng.
Mandla, aka Spikiri, took to Instagram to share video snippets from their last time on stage together.
He expressed his heartbreak.
“Who would have thought this would be the last time I would share a stage with you, call you, talk and share ideas with you. This is too much to bear. Rest In Power my brother,” he said.
Watch the performance below:
Last night we shared the stage with Mjokes, little did we know that it was the last time we were together on stage. RIP my brother!Posted by Eugene Mthethwa on Sunday, May 23, 2021
Another member of Trompies, Eugene Mthethwa, took to Facebook to express his disbelief that the performance at Disoufeng was the last he’d ever have with Mjokes.
“It is never an acceptable message to receive that one of your own has departed, but you are remembered my brother. Last night we shared the stage with Mjokes. Little did we know it was the last time we were together on stage. RIP my brother!”
Eugene remembered Mjokes for his love for children and how he always made sure to give young people his time and attention.
“RIP ntwana. I don’t know where to start telling my kids that you spent your last moments with them, talking to them more than you did with us last night. My baby girl Latoya would be so broken to hear that the love you showed her yesterday was your goodbyes to all of us. Eish Mara life iskorokoro!” he said in another post.
Vetkoek, aka Mahoota, wrote a brief tribute on his Instagram.
“G.O.A.T has fallen. Learned a lot from this humble soul. Rest In Power Kgosi!” he said.