'We share a love only fellow comedians can understand': Trevor returns to stage with Dave Chapelle & Chris Rock

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has praised his friends and mentors US comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock for their motivation to get back to doing stand-up comedy after almost a year away from the stage.

Trevor took to Instagram at the weekend to share pictures of himself and the legendary comedians at the Stand Comedy Club and Restaurant where they performed.

“When you haven’t been on stage in almost a year, and Chappelle tells you it’s time to get back on stage, you get back on stage,” he said.

Trevor said he and the two legends shared a love for stand-up that only fellow comedians could understand.

“Few things in this life have meant more to me than having these two legends as my mentors and friends.

“All 3 of us share a love for stand-up that only fellow comedians can truly understand, and it’s easy to keep that love going when you get to share a stage with the greatest to ever do it. It’s time to get back on stage, let’s do this people,” said Trevor.