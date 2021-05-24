'We share a love only fellow comedians can understand': Trevor returns to stage with Dave Chapelle & Chris Rock
SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has praised his friends and mentors US comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock for their motivation to get back to doing stand-up comedy after almost a year away from the stage.
Trevor took to Instagram at the weekend to share pictures of himself and the legendary comedians at the Stand Comedy Club and Restaurant where they performed.
“When you haven’t been on stage in almost a year, and Chappelle tells you it’s time to get back on stage, you get back on stage,” he said.
Trevor said he and the two legends shared a love for stand-up that only fellow comedians could understand.
“Few things in this life have meant more to me than having these two legends as my mentors and friends.
“All 3 of us share a love for stand-up that only fellow comedians can truly understand, and it’s easy to keep that love going when you get to share a stage with the greatest to ever do it. It’s time to get back on stage, let’s do this people,” said Trevor.
This is not the first time The Daily Show host has given a shoutout to Dave for encouraging him.
Trevor previously thanked Dave for helping him create memories that he’ll “cherish forever” after they performed at an outdoor show in Ohio last year.
In 2019, he revealed the wise words Dave shared with him when he was nervous at one of their shows.
“I said to him: 'I don't even know if I'm funny enough to be here'. I said, 'you are nice and I think I'm a pretty funny guy but what am I doing here?'
“Dave said: 'You are not here because you are funny, because I know a hundred funny motherf****** out there. You are here because you are interesting. Anyone can be funny but not everyone can be interesting and not everyone can make an audience listen to what they are saying'," Trevor told the Howard Stern show.