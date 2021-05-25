Abdul Khoza on Menzi Ngubane's Safta win: 'I cried tears of joy'

Actor Abdul Khoza has penned an emotional tribute to his mentor, late veteran actor Menzi Ngubane, after he posthumously scooped a Safta award for Best Actor in a Telenovela on Saturday.

The legendary actor died on March 13 after suffering a stroke at the age of 56. Menzi was nominated for the last TV role he played, which was Judas Ngwenya on Isibaya.

Taking to Instagram, Abdul said he was overcome with emotion as Menzi's contribution to the acting fraternity was honoured.

“I have never posted since I lost you @menzingubanesa & many will never understand what you meant to me. But I finally cried tears of joy when I finally witnessed your flowers on this year's Saftas.

“So I just want to say siyabonga Somahashi for everything you gave us with each breath you took with your unmatched talents in this industry.”

Menzi's wife, Sikelelwa, accepted the award on his behalf and penned a heartfelt acceptance speech.

“I know your death was not only our loss, but the people’s loss as well because you’re very much loved. I’m grateful that at last your work has been recognised and honoured and today you are receiving this Safta. We are also grateful as your family. We will always remember you and miss you. Rest in peace my husband,” she said.