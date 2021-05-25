Cassper responds to suggestions of a Big Xhosa boxing match, calls him a 'clout-seeker'

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has been trending for most of Tuesday after his idea for a celebrity boxing match caused a tizz on the TL with fans suggesting the first match be against newcomer Big Xhosa.

It seems like the boxing bug has stayed with Cassper since his fight against rival AKA didn't see the light of day.

The star, who has became an avid follower of the sport, took to his Twitter to share his observations that celebrity boxing matches were a big deal in the States and around the world.

Cass went on to explain that in addition to the entertainment value such matches hold, making celebrities fight it out in the ring would also be a way for entertainers to make money.

“Celebrity boxing is sooo big in the States, I think we could make decent money in Africa with it too. It could also boost boxing on the continent. Who do you think would make a great boxing fight?” he tweeted.