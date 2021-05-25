'Friends will break your heart,' says Cassper Nyovest on cutting people off
Rapper and father of one, Cassper Nyovest, has reflected on how he's become accustomed to “cutting people” out of his life as he realises with maturity that friendships were often the main source of heartbreak.
The rapper, who has been scarce on social media of late, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on how it was often “so-called friends” who stole your peace and broke your heart.
“Yoh! Friends will break your heart. I have become so used to just cutting people out of my life. Majita ha ba shapo jo! Majita! (Guys are not cool!)”
Cassper said he realised that even if one tried to stay away from drama, friends often did things that forced one to act.
“Even if you try mind you business, ni**as will fetch you from your peace to make it shake for you. Mara is orite, modimo ha se sematla,” the rapper said.
Cassper tweeted his thoughts, as the unravelling friendship/partnership of the RapLyf crew continues to be a dramatic, burning topic on the TL.
DJ Heavy K and producer Shona Ferguson echoed Cassper's sentiments.
Read Heavy K's tweet below, and listen to what Shona had to say about cutting people off in life:
However, even as he continuously decreases his circle of friends, Cassper has made it clear that in other aspects of his life, it's all smooth sailing.
The rapper, who took to Twitter to give himself a pat on the back for the hard work he's put into becoming the superstar that he is, also gave God the credit for how his life has turned out.
“I've got so much going on in my life. A lot of good! I also have a lot of challenges, some more difficult than others, but all I can say is that I am humbled and back to trusting God more and trusting my wisdom less. He is limitless! All is possible through you! Jehova!” he recently shared.
