'Friends will break your heart,' says Cassper Nyovest on cutting people off

Rapper and father of one, Cassper Nyovest, has reflected on how he's become accustomed to “cutting people” out of his life as he realises with maturity that friendships were often the main source of heartbreak.

The rapper, who has been scarce on social media of late, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on how it was often “so-called friends” who stole your peace and broke your heart.

“Yoh! Friends will break your heart. I have become so used to just cutting people out of my life. Majita ha ba shapo jo! Majita! (Guys are not cool!)”

Cassper said he realised that even if one tried to stay away from drama, friends often did things that forced one to act.

“Even if you try mind you business, ni**as will fetch you from your peace to make it shake for you. Mara is orite, modimo ha se sematla,” the rapper said.

Cassper tweeted his thoughts, as the unravelling friendship/partnership of the RapLyf crew continues to be a dramatic, burning topic on the TL.

DJ Heavy K and producer Shona Ferguson echoed Cassper's sentiments.

Read Heavy K's tweet below, and listen to what Shona had to say about cutting people off in life: