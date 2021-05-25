MaMkhize opens up about ‘painful’ win as Royal AM makes it to the big league

The Kwa MaMkhize star took to her Instagram to express how painful it has been to see the non-believers’ reaction to her soccer team’s rise and success.

“Last night we made history! The royal chair is ours! What was undoubtedly a nail-biting match resulted in us remaining on top of the log. But I never thought winning the league will be this painful. Sometimes being a woman in a man’s territory is difficult but angipheli mandla (I won’t be mishearted).”

The players may have not received medals from the PSL but the perk of working for MaMkhize is that she always has her won medals to give. She gave her son Andile a big shout-out and expressed her pride in him.

“My boys (Royal AM) played their hearts out and made us the GladAfrica Champions 2020/2021. Words cannot begin to describe how proud I am of my team. I have to grant my medals to you for appreciating you fora job well done. You did what I have asked you to do on the field of play. Kulungile Baba and What was meant to happen will happen.

“To my prince Andile, we did it son, we did it chairman! Now you are officially ‘Andile win the league’ Mpisane. Lastly, thank you to everyone who has walked this road with us. It’s been a long seven years but God’s timing is always the right timing.” MaMkhize said.

Watch the video below to see MaMkhize’s Royal AC in celebration mode: