WATCH | Bokang on her kiddies' clothing range: 'Representation is important'

Three years after its launch, Bokang and Siphiwe Tshabalala's African-inspired clothing range continues to change the narrative by encouraging African children to believe in themselves.

SB Kids, which officially launched at the end of 2017, is available at Jet, Edgars and Pep stores nationwide.

In a video shared on Instagram, Bokang said she hoped that their range gives children the confidence to reach for the stars.



“Young boys and girls can now walk into stores and have a character called Princess Bokang that looks exactly like them. Brown skin, afro hair ... I don't think people understand how much it means. I don't think people understand the kind of impact it has and I would know because I was once a little black girl, who would walk into stores and never see anything that looks like her.”

Bokang added that misconceptions created by the lack of representation needed to be dispelled.

“All I can say is representation matters ... it is our responsibility to dispel the non-verbal messages that society and the media constantly say to our children that they are not enough, beautiful or worthy ... by the simple lack of representation in the TV shows they watch, toys they play with and the clothes they wear.”