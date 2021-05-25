WATCH | Shona Ferguson says black people 'never hold each other accountable'

Ferguson Films producer and actor Shona Ferguson believes black people don't hold each other accountable and that ignoring the wrongdoings of others can actually be detrimental to them.

In a 15-minute monologue posted on Instagram, the Rockville actor dished some words of wisdom where he advised people to call each other out when the other does something wrong.

“As black people, we never hold each other accountable, it has become so easy for us to blame someone for something. We allow certain things to happen within ourselves and our circles that we shouldn't. The first thing, we never call each other out when we brutally and blatantly go out of our way to pull down and destroy another successful person.”

Echoing the words of rapper Cassper Nyovest, Shona also spoke about how he got into the habit of cutting people out of his life for his peace of mind.

“I made it a point that if you are going to be in my circle, you are negative and you are toxic, I'm going to cut you out — I don't care who you are. I'm not going to have regrets about it. If you are negative and toxic in my circle you are gone. It's simple,” he said.

Watch the full video below: