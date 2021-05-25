WATCH | Siv Ngesi to be part of panel in fight to end period poverty

TV personality and co-founder of NPO The MENstruation Foundation, Siv Ngesi is set to be part of a debate that aims to dispel stereotypes around menstruation.

The debate will form part of the Africa Coalition Symposium on Menstrual Health, which will take place virtually from May 25 to 27.

The symposium, which is being organised by The African Coalition on Menstrual Health Management (ACMHM) and UNFPA East and Southern Africa aims to take a “rights-based approach to menstrual health”.

In a video shared on Twitter, Siv encouraged fans to join the conversation to help end period poverty.

“I always believe that if men bled once a month, sanitary products would be free,” he added.

You can watch Siv in action on May 26 at 3.30pm