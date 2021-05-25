WATCH | Siv Ngesi to be part of panel in fight to end period poverty
TV personality and co-founder of NPO The MENstruation Foundation, Siv Ngesi is set to be part of a debate that aims to dispel stereotypes around menstruation.
The debate will form part of the Africa Coalition Symposium on Menstrual Health, which will take place virtually from May 25 to 27.
The symposium, which is being organised by The African Coalition on Menstrual Health Management (ACMHM) and UNFPA East and Southern Africa aims to take a “rights-based approach to menstrual health”.
In a video shared on Twitter, Siv encouraged fans to join the conversation to help end period poverty.
“I always believe that if men bled once a month, sanitary products would be free,” he added.
You can watch Siv in action on May 26 at 3.30pm
South African entertainer @iamSivN will be on the panel Men as Champions for Menstrual Health on 26th May at 15:30 hrs sharing lessons learnt and men as allies. He is the co-founder of The MENstruation Foundation.#ACMH2021 #endperiodstigma #MenstruationMatters #2gether4SRHR pic.twitter.com/LhIKDbJ1Da— African Coalition For MHM (@AfriCoMHM) May 24, 2021