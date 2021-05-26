DJ Tira develops app to help fans personally connect with Mzansi's biggest celebs

Musician and producer DJ Tira has launched an app to unite fans with their SA idols.

The “YouDeh” app aims to easily connect Mzansi stans with their local celebrities. The social media app will allow fans to create an account and request a virtual meeting with celebrities who have profiles on the app.

Fans can then pay personally set prices for a private meeting in the form of a video chat with their faves. Some of the faves who are on the app are DJ Tira himself, media personality Somizi and music producer Oskido.

On its website, the app says it aims to transform the way celebs and fans communicate via social media.

“Connect with everyone all over the world through video calls, while earning money and maintaining your privacy for it. Reach the people you have been trying to reach through video calls, if you can pay for their time.”

Speaking on why he decided to develop the app, DJ Tira said there were barriers for stans to connect with Mzansi's biggest names.

“Fact is, connecting with celebrities is hard. And also, many people would actually pay for their time. If you are one of those, well, worry no more. Today, we launch YouDeh, an app to allow you to seamlessly connect with celebrities from all over the world. Get it from your favourite app store today,” said Tira.