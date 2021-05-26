TshisaLIVE

DJ Tira develops app to help fans personally connect with Mzansi's biggest celebs

26 May 2021 - 15:00
DJ Tira wants to connect fans with their faves.
DJ Tira wants to connect fans with their faves.
Image: Instagram/DJ Tira

Musician and producer DJ Tira has launched an app to unite fans with their SA idols. 

The “YouDeh” app aims to easily connect Mzansi stans with their local celebrities. The social media app will allow fans to create an account and request a virtual meeting with celebrities who have profiles on the app.

Fans can then pay personally set prices for a private meeting in the form of a video chat with their faves. Some of the faves who are on the app are DJ Tira himself, media personality Somizi and music producer Oskido. 

On its website, the app says it aims to transform the way celebs and fans communicate via social media.

“Connect with everyone all over the world through video calls, while earning money and maintaining your privacy for it. Reach the people you have been trying to reach through video calls, if you can pay for their time.” 

Speaking on why he decided to develop the app, DJ Tira said there were barriers for stans to connect with Mzansi's biggest names. 

“Fact is, connecting with celebrities is hard. And also, many people would actually pay for their time. If you are one of those, well, worry no more. Today, we launch YouDeh, an app to allow you to seamlessly connect with celebrities from all over the world. Get it from your favourite app store today,” said Tira. 

Fans were impressed and many are super-keen to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in SA. Check out their reactions:

READ MORE

WATCH | DJ Tira gets applauded for helping 'struggling' singer Fezile Zulu's dream come true

Fezile Zulu is living her dream thanks to DJ Tira and crew.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

DJ Tira, Pearl Thusi & Robert Marawa get the most nods at #KZNEA

Meanwhile AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Bonang Matheba and five others will battle it out for KZN's Most Loved Cousin award.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

WATCH | Big Zulu thanks Duduzane Zuma for creating the #Imalieningi challenge

Since the video of Duduzane's walk went viral, Big Zulu's song has climbed the music charts!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Like father like daughter! Connie Ferguson’s father is a beast in the ... TshisaLIVE
  2. MaMkhize opens up about ‘painful’ win as Royal AM makes it to the big league TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Tembe’s father responds to claims made by AKA in his tell-all TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi reacts to Bishop Makamu appearing on 'Amabishop' over VN with 'sexual ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Missed AKA’s 'tell-all' interview on his relationship with Nelli Tembe? Here ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
X