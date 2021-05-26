Fans go gaga after Master KG announces new track with David Guetta and Akon

Internationally-acclaimed SA artist Master KG has made the nation proud with his latest collab, with award-winning artists David Guetta and Akon.

If Master KG isn't killing it in Switzerland and Italy by going triple platinum, he is making a name for himself with some of the largest names in music. The star announced that he has collaborated with artists DJ David Guetta and Smack That hitmaker and philanthropist Akon.

“Proud to announce my collaboration with David Guetta and Akon to celebrate this beautiful occasion. Unite the world with love, stay safe and shine your light!” he wrote.