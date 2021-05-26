TshisaLIVE

Fans go gaga after Master KG announces new track with David Guetta and Akon

26 May 2021 - 10:00
'Jerusalema' hitmaker Master KG is making Mzansi proud one international win at a time!
Image: Master KG/ Instagram

Internationally-acclaimed SA artist Master KG has made the nation proud with his latest collab, with award-winning artists David Guetta and Akon.

If Master KG isn't killing it in Switzerland and Italy by going triple platinum, he is making a name for himself with some of the largest names in music. The star announced that he has collaborated with artists DJ David Guetta and Smack That hitmaker and philanthropist Akon. 

Proud to announce my collaboration with David Guetta and Akon to celebrate this beautiful occasion. Unite the world with love, stay safe and shine your light!” he wrote.

Master KG's fans flooded his mentions as they applauded his continued global takeover.  

Check out their reactions:

The Jerusalema hitmaker has been on the move across the world, recently having a win in Switzerland. The star earned triple platinum on his award-winning international hit. Taking to social media, he announced the milestone along with an image of the plaque.

This isn't the first time the star has made waves in Europe. His hit single also achieved triple platinum status in Italy, making history for an SA artist. 

“Happy to share that Jerusalema is now three times platinum in Italy,” he wrote.

