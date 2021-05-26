Fans go gaga after Master KG announces new track with David Guetta and Akon
Internationally-acclaimed SA artist Master KG has made the nation proud with his latest collab, with award-winning artists David Guetta and Akon.
If Master KG isn't killing it in Switzerland and Italy by going triple platinum, he is making a name for himself with some of the largest names in music. The star announced that he has collaborated with artists DJ David Guetta and Smack That hitmaker and philanthropist Akon.
“Proud to announce my collaboration with David Guetta and Akon to celebrate this beautiful occasion. Unite the world with love, stay safe and shine your light!” he wrote.
“ HAPPY #AFRICADAY ! Proud to announce my collaboration with @davidguetta & @Akon to celebrate this beautiful occasion. Unite the world with love, stay safe & Shine Your Light! ☀️☀️☀️. Pre-save here https://t.co/aXEvSppKjU “ pic.twitter.com/4AkKHQOLz7— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) May 25, 2021
Master KG's fans flooded his mentions as they applauded his continued global takeover.
Check out their reactions:
From Limpopo to the world Shine brother shine https://t.co/9sK4mgC0du— Thendo Manuga (@ManugaThendo) May 25, 2021
Master KG is running his own race alone at the top in South Africa. He is the best in doing the most. He is also the best seller in music from this country @MasterKGsa #MasterKG— #MaTop7 sirjovial_sa (@sir_jovial_fx) May 25, 2021
We learn from you bro https://t.co/VXUkXfgkAR
Woooow keep on making us proud at master kg https://t.co/TzyKpwIXEI— Tshianeo (@kutamatshianeo) May 25, 2021
The Jerusalema hitmaker has been on the move across the world, recently having a win in Switzerland. The star earned triple platinum on his award-winning international hit. Taking to social media, he announced the milestone along with an image of the plaque.
This isn't the first time the star has made waves in Europe. His hit single also achieved triple platinum status in Italy, making history for an SA artist.
“Happy to share that Jerusalema is now three times platinum in Italy,” he wrote.